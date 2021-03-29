 
checkAd

Simulations Plus Sets Date for Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
29.03.2021, 22:05  |  16   |   |   

Simulations Plus, Inc. (Nasdaq: SLP), announced today that it will report its financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2021, the period ended February 28, 2021, after the close of the financial markets on Monday, April 12, 2021.

The Company will host a conference call on April 12, 2021, at 4:15 p.m. Eastern Time. All interested parties are invited to join the call by registering here or by calling 1-201-389-0879. Please join five to 10 minutes before the scheduled start time. The call will be simulcast live on the Internet, and the webcast will be available on the Investors page of the Simulations Plus website under Conference Calls & Presentations. A replay of the webcast will be available on the website approximately one hour following the call.

About Simulations Plus, Inc.

Simulations Plus, Inc., is a leading provider of modeling and simulation software and consulting services supporting drug discovery, development research, and regulatory submissions. With our subsidiaries, Cognigen, DILIsym Services, and Lixoft, we offer solutions which bridge machine learning, physiologically based pharmacokinetics, quantitative systems pharmacology/toxicology, and population PK/PD modeling approaches. Our technology is licensed and applied by major pharmaceutical, biotechnology, chemical, consumer goods companies and regulatory agencies worldwide. For more information, visit our website at www.simulations-plus.com. Follow us on Twitter | Read our Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Report.

Simulations Plus Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Simulations Plus Sets Date for Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call Simulations Plus, Inc. (Nasdaq: SLP), announced today that it will report its financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2021, the period ended February 28, 2021, after the close of the financial markets on Monday, April 12, 2021. The …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Tempest and Millendo Announce Proposed Merger Agreement
Moderna Announces Shipment of 100 Millionth Dose of its COVID-19 Vaccine to the U.S. Government
QIAGEN Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for NeuMoDx Multiplex Test Expanding COVID-19 ...
Accenture to Acquire Cygni to Help Clients Accelerate Cloud First Strategies With Software ...
Humanigen Reports Positive Phase 3 Topline Results Demonstrating That Lenzilumab Improves Survival ...
P&G Aims to Improve Portrayal of “Black Life” on Screen, Expands Inclusion Efforts for Black ...
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Alerts Investors to Securities Class Action Against EHang Holdings ...
McAfee MVISION Cloud Native Application Protection Platform Now Generally Available
Arcosa, Inc. Announces Proposed Offering of $400 Million of Senior Notes
DraftKings and WWE Enter Historic New Deal
Titel
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Bristol Myers Squibb’s and bluebird bio’s Abecma ...
La Française de l'Énergie:  Half-Year Results 2021
Ynvisible & SpotSee Announce Launch of New Temperature Indication Solution TempSafe Electrocard
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
Cresco Labs Announces Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2020 Results with Record Revenue, Adjusted EBITDA1 ...
AeroFarms, the World Leader in Indoor Vertical Farming, to Become Publicly Traded Company through ...
Frequency Therapeutics Releases New Data from Two FX-322 Clinical Studies; Plans to Advance ...
 Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company Signs Partnership with Dolphin Entertainment
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Alerts Investors to Securities Class Action Against PLUG POWER ...
Hate Mayo? Kraft Mayo Will Help You Conquer Your Fear With New ‘Overcoming Mayophobia’ Kit
Titel
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
Ontrak Pre-Announces 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Financial Results
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Bristol Myers Squibb’s and bluebird bio’s Abecma ...
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Complete Merger
Cryptocurrency Mining Company Argo Blockchain Achieves Record Revenue Growth in February
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16.03.21
Simulations Plus Forms Scientific Advisory Board for RENAsym Consortium
11.03.21
Simulations Plus Hosts the Inaugural 2021 MIDD+ Scientific Conference with over 50 Model-Informed Drug Development Sessions
09.03.21
Simulations Plus to Present at Oppenheimer Healthcare Conference