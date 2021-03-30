Simon Fraser is the Senior Independent Director and was previously Chair of the Remuneration Committee of Derwent London plc. He is also a Non-Executive Director of Legal & General Investment Management (Holdings) Ltd and Senior Independent Director and Chair of the Remuneration Committee of Lancashire Holdings Ltd and a Non-Executive Director of Lancashire Syndicates Limited. He is a former investment banker, having spent the majority of his career with Bank of America Merrill Lynch where he was appointed Managing Director and Co-Head of the Corporate Broking division in 2004.

SEGRO plc ('SEGRO' or 'the Company') is pleased to announce the appointment of Simon Fraser and Dr Linda Yueh as independent Non-Executive Directors with effect from 1 May 2021. Simon and Linda will become members of SEGRO's Remuneration, Nomination and Audit Committees, with Simon succeeding Christopher Fisher as Chair of the Remuneration Committee on 1 July 2021. Christopher Fisher will retire from the Board on completion of his nine years’ service on 30 September 2021.

Linda Yueh is a Non-Executive Director of Rentokil Initial plc and Fidelity China Special Situations plc. She is also the Chair of Baillie Gifford’s The Schiehallion Fund Ltd. She is Adviser to the UK Board of Trade and Member of the Independent Review Panel on Ring-fencing and Proprietary Trading. Linda has a background in economics as a Fellow in Economics at Oxford University, Adjunct Professor of Economics at London Business School and Visiting Professor at London School of Economics and Political Science. Linda has held non-executive roles at Baillie Gifford’s Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust and JP Morgan Asian Investment Trust plc. Linda was Chief Business Correspondent for BBC News from 2013-2015.

SEGRO's Chair Gerald Corbett, commented:

"I am delighted to welcome Linda and Simon to the Board.

Simon brings a wealth of experience and understanding of several corporate sectors, of boards and of the public equity markets from his time in investment banking and, more recently, as a Non-Executive Director.

Linda brings great knowledge and insight into the economic, technological and broader trends impacting our customers and markets, as well as good corporate, legal and boardroom experience.

I’m confident they will add new and diverse perspectives to the Board as we continue to deliver on our customer-led growth strategy and the implementation of our Responsible SEGRO ESG framework.

I would also like to take this opportunity to thank Christopher for his contribution over the last nine years. He has been an exceptional Non-Executive Director of SEGRO, through a period of huge change and growth. His challenge and support have been invaluable to the Board and the executive team, and we wish him well in the future.”

There are no matters in connection with these appointments to be disclosed under section 9.6.13 of the Listing Rules of the UK Listing Authority.

