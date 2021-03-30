 
checkAd

Decisions of Innofactor Plc’s Annual General Meeting and the organizing meeting of the Board of Directors

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
30.03.2021, 08:55  |  32   |   |   

Innofactor Plc Stock Exchange Release March 30, 2021, at 9.55 Finnish time

 

Adopting the accounts and the group's financial statement and granting the members of the Board of Directors and the Chief Executive Officer discharge from liability

The Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Innofactor Plc held on March 30, 2021, resolved to adopt the accounts and the group's financial statement for the financial period that ended on December 31, 2020, and granted the members of the Board of Directors and the Chief Executive Officer discharge from liability for the financial period that ended on December 31, 2020.

Deciding on the use of the profit shown on the balance sheet and the payment of dividend 

The AGM decided, in accordance with the proposal of the Board of Directors that for the financial period of 2020 a dividend of EUR 0,02 per share and repayment of capital of EUR 0,02 per share is paid. Dividend and repayment of capital shall be paid to shareholders who on the record date of the dividend payment and capital repayment on April 1, 2021 are recorded in the company’s shareholders’ register held by Euroclear Finland Oy. Dividend and repayment of capital is paid on April 12, 2021.

The Annual General Meeting also authorized the Board of Directors to decide, at its discretion, on the potential distribution of assets to shareholders, should the company's financial status permit this, either as dividends or as repayment of capital from the invested unrestricted equity fund. The maximum distribution of assets performed on the basis of this authorization totals EUR 1 639 529. The authorization includes the right of the Board of Directors to decide on all other terms and conditions relating to said asset distribution. The authorization remains valid until the start of the next Annual General Meeting.

Remuneration report

The AGM decided to approve the remuneration report for the governing bodies presented by the Board of Directors.

Board of Directors' remuneration

The AGM decided that the Chairman of the Board of Directors shall be paid a fee totaling EUR 48,000 per year and the other members of the Board of Directors shall be paid a fee totaling EUR 24,000 per year. No separate fees for meetings shall be paid. Half of the fee (50%) shall be paid monthly in cash and the other half (50%) as shares of Innofactor Plc. The shares shall be handed over to the members of the Board of Directors and, if necessary, shall be acquired from public trading directly on behalf of the members within two weeks of publishing the interim report of Innofactor Plc for January 1–March 31, 2021. In case shares will not be acquired due to a reason arising from the company or the Board member, the entire fee will be paid in cash. Innofactor Plc requires the members of the Board of Directors to keep the shares, which they have received as part of the fees, for the duration of their membership in the Board of Directors.

Seite 1 von 4
Innofactor Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Decisions of Innofactor Plc’s Annual General Meeting and the organizing meeting of the Board of Directors Innofactor Plc Stock Exchange Release March 30, 2021, at 9.55 Finnish time   Adopting the accounts and the group's financial statement and granting the members of the Board of Directors and the Chief Executive Officer discharge from liability …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
XPhyto Therapeutics Corp. Featured in Syndicated Broadcast Covering Recent European Approval of ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces its Addition to the Market's First Psychedelic Stock Index ETF
Remarkable Turnaround Following Leronlimab Treatment in Critically Ill COVID-19 Patient After 84 ...
K92 Mining Releases Strong 2020 Q4 & Annual Financial Results - Record Net Cash, Revenue & ...
The Philippines FDA Approves the Use of Leronlimab to Treat a COVID-19 Patient
Digihost Acquires 700 S17+ 76TH Bitcoin Miners for Immediate Delivery
Auxly Receives Conditional Approval to Graduate to the Toronto Stock Exchange
Celldex Reports 80% Complete Response Rate in Interim Data Update from Phase 1b study of CDX-0159 ...
Statement of transactions in own shares from March 22, 2021 to March 26, 2021
Titel
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
AgraFlora Provides Dial-In Information for Annual General Meeting and Business Update Presentation
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Digihost Announces Grant of Stock Options
CLINUVEL expands DNA Repair Program
Results for the year ended 31 December 2020
Atari: Availability of the Half-Year Financial Report as of September 30, 2020
Clean Power Shares Its Investee Company, PowerTap‘s, Update on the Development of the PowerTap ...
Digihost Acquires 60 MW Power Plant Increasing Hashrate Capacity to 3 EH
Vow ASA: Private Placement successfully completed
Titel
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
Hunter Technology Market Testing Pilot April Launch
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
24.03.21
Innofactor awarded Microsoft Azure Advanced Specialization status in recognition of accelerating cloud migration projects in the Nordics
11.03.21
Finnish Institute of Occupational Health selects Innofactor as the provider for the renewal of the enterprise resource planning system  
09.03.21
Innofactor Plc Annual Report for 2020 has been published