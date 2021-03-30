 
Dovre Group Plc’s disposal of own shares based on the share ownership plan

Dovre Group Plc                   Stock Exchange Release               March 30, 2021 at 11 am

Dovre Group Plc’s disposal of own shares based on the share ownership plan

A total of 633,612 treasury shares of Dovre Group Plc has on 30 March 2021 been conveyed without consideration to the key persons participating in the earning period 2018-2020 of the share-based incentive program 2018 according to the terms and conditions of the program.

The decision of the Board of Directors on the share transfer is based on a share issue authorization granted by the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on 28 April 2020.

A total of two people are in the target group of the payment from the plan.

After the aforementioned share transfer implemented on 30 March 2021, the company holds 236,725 own shares.

Dovre Group Plc has announced the share-based incentive program on 1 June 2018 and the aforementioned decision on the transfer of own shares on 29 March 2021.

Dovre Group Plc

Board of Directors


For additional information, please contact:

Dovre Group Plc
Sirpa Haavisto, CFO
sirpa.haavisto@dovregroup.com
tel. +358 20 436 2000
www.dovregroup.com


Dovre Group is a global provider of project management services. Dovre Group has two business areas: Project Personnel and Consulting. Dovre Group has offices in Canada, Finland, Norway, Russia, Singapore and the US, and employs more than 670 people worldwide. Dovre Group is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki (symbol: DOV1V).

DISTRIBUTION:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Major media
www.dovregroup.com

 


