Tier 1 US LED Manufacturer selects AIXTRON's AIX G5+ C for Micro LEDs Micro LED technology is on the verge of revolutionizing the display industry / AIXTRON tool of record qualified for Micro LED

Micro LED technology is on the verge of revolutionizing the display industry / AIXTRON tool of record qualified for the tightened Micro LED market requirements / AIX G5+ C impressive track record extended

Herzogenrath/Germany, March 30, 2021 - Greater colors, brighter images, higher energy-efficiencies. These are the properties of the ultimate display technology for tomorrow's mobile devices and televisions. Micro LED technology enables these features and is on the verge of revolutionizing the display industry. The Micro LED technology is on the roadmap of all LED players.

AIXTRON (FSE: AIXA, ISIN DE000A0WMPJ6), a worldwide leading provider of deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry, supplies a qualified MOCVD (Metal-Organic Chemical Vapor Deposition) solution developed for meeting the tightened Micro LED market requirements. As a result, another Tier 1 US LED manufacturer, and one of the world's technology leaders in the field of advanced LED technology, has selected the AIX G5+ C, continuing AIXTRON's impressive track record.

Micro LEDs calls for tight uniformity control - ending the wafer binning era

This next generation of LED displays requires millions of micrometer-range LEDs to be transferred onto one single display, which has urged LED suppliers to develop new mass transfer technologies. To enable this, large arrays of LED are taken directly from the processed LED wafers, preventing any upfront wafer binning or sorting of defective chips. As a consequence, it is essential that all epitaxial wafers produced have very tight wavelength distribution and very low level of defects on their surfaces, calling for innovative and new MOCVD approaches.

The AIX G5+ C system from AIXTRON uses in this regards wafer-level control (based on Auto-Feed Forward) of the film surface temperature during the epitaxial process in combination with Ultraviolet (UV) pyrometry. This warrants a very accurate control of the Indium incorporation into the Multi-Quantum wells (MQW), which will ultimately define the wavelength consistency among all produced wafers. A cassette-to-cassette transfer module coupled with in-situ cleaning complement then the technical solution to ensure that no particle will contaminate the films during handling or the epitaxy process.