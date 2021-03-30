 
Organigram Launches “Indi”, an Indica-only Brand, and Three New Edison Indica Pre-rolls Black Cherry Punch, Ice Cream Cake (I.C.C.) and Slurricane

Building on the Company’s ongoing genetic exploration and product development program, Organigram Holdings Inc. (“Organigram” or the “Company”) (TSX: OGI) (NASDAQ: OGI), the parent company of Organigram Inc., a leading producer of cannabis, is pleased to announce the launch of two new recreational product offerings:

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210330005420/en/

new Edison pre-rolls (Photo: Business Wire)

  • Indi, one of Canada’s only cannabis brands dedicated exclusively to indica cultivars, and
  • Edison Cannabis Co. (“Edison”) indica pre-rolls Black Cherry Punch, Ice Cream Cake (I.C.C.) and Slurricane

Indi: Speciality Brand Focused on Indicas

With the goal of curating a lineup of potent, interesting and celebrated indica cultivars, Indi has been created for discerning indica consumers. The indica-only product line addresses the number one reason consumers are likely to consume cannabis: to relax and unwind.i

Skyway Kush is the first strain in the Company’s Indi portfolio. The strain features a spicy, herbal, and diesel aroma with earthy undertones and top terpenes including Caryophyllene, Limonene, Myrcene, Humulene and Terpineol.

The product currently offers a tightly defined THC range between 20% and 23% THC flower. Likewise, all Indi flower is packaged in rooms with standardized humidity levels to adhere to Organigram’s freshness standards, and every Indi product is packed with a dual boost humidity pack to preserve freshness.

“Indi is Organigram’s ode to indicas and the potency, value and flavour they can offer adult consumers,” says Greg Engel, CEO, Organigram. “Our goal is to evolve Indi over time, including more indica strains and limited-time offerings, providing indica users with a curated collection of interesting indica products.”

Edison Cannabis Co. Indica Pre-rolls: Black Cherry Punch, Ice Cream Cake (I.C.C.) and Slurricane

Previously launched in the 3.5 g format, Edison indica strains including high potency Black Cherry Punch and Ice Cream Cake (I.C.C.) and full flavour Slurricane are now available in a package of three x 0.5 g pre-rolls. Produced on the Company’s world-class automated pre-roll equipment, multi-packs offer greater cost efficiency versus single pre-roll offerings.

