908 Devices Awarded Multi-Year $25M Purchase Order to Enable the U.S. Army

Multi-mission device will support field teams with trace detection point of need analysis

BOSTON, March 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: MASS), a pioneer of purpose-built handheld and desktop mass spec devices for chemical and biomolecular analysis, today announced the receipt of a multi-year $25M purchase order from the U.S. Army Program Manager for Close Combat Systems. The company will supply more than 350 additional MX908 trace-level detection devices to the U.S. Army’s Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Render Safe Sets, Kits & Outfits (RS SKO) program over the next two years.

“The MX908 will provide the U.S. Army the ability to detect and identify a range of chemical threat materials quickly and safely at the point of need,” said John Kenneweg, Vice President of Government at 908 Devices. “We are excited that our high-pressure mass spectrometry (HPMS) technology was selected by the Department of Defense for this large enterprise program and look forward to enabling their users to safety accomplish their missions.”

Utilized by responders conducting response operations around the world, the MX908’s high sensitivity and selectivity delivers real-time actionable intelligence in seconds. The MX908 is one of ten different capabilities provided in this new program, and will enable detection and identification of priority drugs, chemical agents, and trace explosives with the company’s proprietary HPMS device. 908 Devices will support the program through 2025 as part of the contractual commitments.

About 908 Devices 
908 Devices is democratizing laboratory mass spectrometry with its simple handheld and desktop devices, addressing critical-to-life applications. The Company’s devices are used at the point-of-need to interrogate unknown and invisible materials and provide quick, actionable answers to directly address some of the most critical problems in life sciences research, bioprocessing, pharma / biopharma, forensics, and adjacent markets. The Company is headquartered in the heart of Boston, where it designs and manufactures innovative products that bring together the power of mass spectrometry, microfluidic separations, software automation, and machine learning. To learn more about 908 Devices, visit: https://908devices.com/.

Forward Looking Statements
This press release includes “forward looking statements,” including with respect to the terms of the purchase order. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions which may cause actual results to differ materially from any results expressed or implied by any forward-looking statement, including the risks outlined under “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in the Company’s filings with the SEC which are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Additional information will be made available in our annual and quarterly reports and other filings that we make from time to time with the SEC. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in its forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot guarantee future results. The Company has no obligation, and does not undertake any obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statement made in this press release to reflect changes since the date of this press release, except as may be required by law.

