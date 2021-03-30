BeiGene Announces New Chief Financial Officer, Julia Wang

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ: BGNE; HKEX: 06160), a global biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing innovative medicines, today announced that Julia Wang has been appointed as Chief Financial Officer, effective June 30, 2021. Ms. Wang will succeed Howard Liang, Ph.D., who previously announced his intention to retire from BeiGene and will stay on through June 30 to ensure an orderly transition.

Julia Wang, appointed Chief Financial Officer of BeiGene, effective June 30, 2021 (Photo: Business Wire)

Ms. Wang has extensive global finance experience across the biotech, pharmaceutical, medical device, diagnostic, and consumer products industries. She joined BeiGene in June 2020 as Senior Vice President, Enterprise Optimization and Deputy CFO, based in the Company’s Cambridge, MA office, and has been instrumental in driving value creation through partnering across the organization and optimizing resource allocation while elevating the leadership of the Finance function. In connection with the CFO transition, Angus Grant, Ph.D., Chief Business Executive, will oversee the Company’s strategy teams.

“Julia has had an important impact and been an integral member of our executive team since joining BeiGene nearly a year ago. We are fortunate to have her deep expertise in leading financial operations as we become a larger organization with thousands of colleagues and extensive operations around the world,” commented John V. Oyler, Co-Founder, Chief Executive Officer, and Chairman of BeiGene. “We are grateful to have had Howard’s service since 2015, as a dedicated, insightful leader and friend. We wish him the best and thank him for his many contributions, including the ongoing transition of his responsibilities.”

“I am humbled by the opportunity to serve as CFO of BeiGene, as we look to transform the biotechnology industry by creating impactful medicines that will be affordable and accessible to far more patients around the world,” commented Ms. Wang. “Our commitment to serve patients resonates throughout the company in the work we do each day. I aim to build on the solid foundation that Howard has established for BeiGene as a dual-listed, commercial-stage growth company, with resources that allow us to continue to invest in our business as we endeavor to accomplish our critical mission.”