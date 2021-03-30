Phreesia and New Jersey Urology Partner to Standardize Intake and Improve Patient Experience

NJU also leverages Phreesia’s Dashboard embedded within Epic’s Department Appointments Report (DAR), allowing staff to see and respond to Phreesia’s notifications regarding payment and pre-visit activities without leaving Epic’s interface.

Phreesia is pleased to announce it has partnered with New Jersey Urology (NJU), New Jersey’s largest urology services provider, to standardize the patient intake process across NJU’s more than 60 locations, increasing efficiency, improving clinical care and providing an engaging, convenient patient experience.

“With the integration of Phreesia, NJU’s patient intake landscape has completely changed,” said Derek Grimes, NJU’s Chief Information Officer. “Mobile technology and personal devices are the future of medicine, and the days of tethered technology are quickly becoming a practice of the past. This pendulum swing benefits all and, most importantly, it greatly supports the needs and wants of our patients.”

In an effort to standardize their systems, NJU transitioned to Epic’s EMR and Phreesia’s patient intake platform across all of their urology and urologic oncology practices in October 2020.

NJU implemented a range of Phreesia’s intake applications including Zero-Contact Intake, which supports no-waiting-room workflows, allowing for at-home or car check-in. The tool facilitates real-time text messages between the patient and staff to coordinate arrival and minimize in-person exposure, creating a safer intake process during the COVID-19 pandemic.

NJU also employs Phreesia to capture condition-specific clinical data such as medical and surgical history. Based on patient history, NJU leverages five different patient-reported outcome measures to screen patients on their urological health: the Sexual Health Inventory for Men, the Interstitial Cystitis Symptom Index, the AUA symptom score to screen for enlarged prostate, and a Urinary and Bladder Health questionnaire, along with a PHQ-2/9 depression screener. All data captured on Phreesia integrates into Epic, saving clinical staff time and enabling more patient-focused care.

During the 120 days since go-live:

More than 40,600 patients completed urology-specific patient-reported outcomes

54% of patients completed self-service registration before their visit

84% of copays were paid at the time of service, and more than 12,000 cards were put on file

87% of patients rated their Phreesia check-in experience favorably

“We’re honored to support NJU in their efforts to provide a consistent and positive patient experience,” said Phreesia CEO Chaim Indig. “We’re happy that our robust integration with Epic enables practices to have a more streamlined workflow, and we’re committed to collaborating with the organization over time to meet their needs.”

Phreesia gives healthcare organizations a suite of robust applications to manage the patient intake process.

New Jersey Urology (NJU) is one of the largest urology groups in the nation. NJU provides complete urologic care and individualized treatment plans at more than 60 locations across New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania.

