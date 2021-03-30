Transactions of executives and related parties in NKT shares
Company Announcement
30 March 2021
Announcement No. 5
Transactions of executives and related parties in NKT shares
According to the Market Abuse Regulation art. 19 NKT announces to have received notification regarding NKT A/S President and CEO Alexander Kara's acquisition of NKT shares as per attached file.
