Cloudflare is Recognized as a 2021 Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice for Web Application Firewalls

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE: NET), the security, performance, and reliability company helping to build a better Internet, today announced that it has been named a Customers’ Choice in the March 2021 Gartner Peer Insights ‘Voice of the Customer’: Web Application Firewalls. Cloudflare had an overall rating of 4.7 out of 5 based on 77 reviews as of 31st January 2021, and was recognized as a Customers’ Choice in North America and Europe, Middle East & Africa. Of the customer reviews that Cloudflare received, 97% are willing to recommend Cloudflare.

“During 2020 we released more than 550 new products and related capabilities to meet the needs of our customers during a time when it was paramount to keep websites online and running fast,” said Matthew Prince, co-founder and CEO of Cloudflare. “We believe it is this relentless pace of innovation that has led to Cloudflare being named a 2021 Customers’ Choice for Web Application Firewalls.”

Gartner defines Web Application Firewalls as solutions designed to protect web applications and APIs from a variety of attacks, including automated (bots), injection, and application-layer denial of service (DoS). Cloudflare’s WAF protects against malicious attacks aiming to exploit vulnerabilities in web applications and is continuously updated to provide comprehensive coverage against the most recent threats. Cloudflare’s WAF is also designed to secure any combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, SaaS applications, and IoT devices.

A sample of Cloudflare end-user reviews submitted over the last 12 months includes:

  • “Enterprise ready painless WAF solution” — Director Product Security in the Energy and Utilities Industry [Full Review]
  • “Born-in-Cloud WAF, fit for on-prem and Cloud workloads” — CISO in the Transportation Industry [Full Review]
  • “Cloudflare WAF has been a valuable service and a supplement to our team's security efforts” — Chief Information Security Officer in the Miscellaneous Industry [Full Review]
  • “We picked Cloudflare ahead of the other competitors and we are delighted we did.” — Principal Security Architect in the Finance Industry [Full Review]
  • “Helps my small development team sleep at night knowing we're in safe hands!” — Web Development Manager in the Retail Industry [Full Review]

To learn more, please check out the resources below:

About Gartner Peer Insights:

Gartner Peer Insights is an online platform of ratings and reviews of IT software and services that are written and read by IT professionals and technology decision-makers. The goal is to help IT leaders make more insightful purchase decisions and help technology providers improve their products by receiving objective, unbiased feedback from their customers. Gartner Peer Insights includes more than 350,000 verified reviews in more than 340 markets. For more information, please visit www.gartner.com/reviews/home.

Required Disclaimer:

Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice constitute the subjective opinions of individual end-user reviews, ratings, and data applied against a documented methodology; they neither represent the views of, nor constitute an endorsement by, Gartner or its affiliates.

Gartner Peer Insights reviews constitute the subjective opinions of individual end users based on their own experiences and do not represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates.

About Cloudflare

Cloudflare, Inc. (www.cloudflare.com / @cloudflare) is on a mission to help build a better Internet. Cloudflare’s suite of products protect and accelerate any Internet application online without adding hardware, installing software, or changing a line of code. Internet properties powered by Cloudflare have all web traffic routed through its intelligent global network, which gets smarter with every request. As a result, they see significant improvement in performance and a decrease in spam and other attacks. Cloudflare was named to Entrepreneur Magazine’s Top Company Cultures 2018 list and ranked among the World’s Most Innovative Companies by Fast Company in 2019. Headquartered in San Francisco, CA, Cloudflare has offices in Austin, TX, Champaign, IL, Seattle, WA, New York, NY, San Jose, CA, Washington, D.C., Lisbon, London, Munich, Paris, Beijing, Singapore, Sydney, and Tokyo.

