ProPhase Labs Acquires Digital Covid Vaccination and Testing “Passport” Solution

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
30.03.2021   

 New Reporting App Simplifies Documentation of User Vaccination and Covid Testing Statue – Easily Enables Clear Access to Air/Rail/Bus Travel, Concert & Sporting Events

GARDEN CITY, NY, March 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPH), a diversified medical science and technology company, announced today that it has acquired the “VaccTrack” suite of digital solutions that can provide secure and reliable certification of a user’s vaccination and Covid testing results.

A digital vaccination certificate, or “passport” is based on a mobile app that confirms that a user has been vaccinated against Covid-19, or, if the user has been tested for Covid-19, can confirm the test results. Reliably demonstrating that a user has been vaccinated or has tested negative for the virus is expected to be widely adopted as a measure that will allow entertainment and sporting venues to safely admit spectators and allow airlines and hotels to safely accept travelers. The VaccTrack solution is intended to be accessible on a mobile phone as an app or via a digital wallet.

The VaccTrack four-in-one solution can be easily integrated into the Company’s current Covid testing operations, and will offer VaccTrack for vaccine certificates, VaccTest for screening test certificates, VaccCheck, to authenticate VaccTrack and VaccTest certificates and VaccWatch to report vaccination side effects.

 Click here or paste to your browser (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Yk2_UjbNApI) to view VaccTrack’s information video – ‘A Universal Digital Certificate Company’.

VaccTrack provides certification for test results and vaccination dashboard in the form of a digitally signed PDF. After vaccination, app users have their medical provider confirm the vaccination or test results and receive a trusted universal for travel, business, and more. VaccTrack certificates can be quickly verified by scanning the certificate QR code with any smartphone at sporting events, concerts, and social functions. Vacctrack provides a highly secure and accurate authenticity confirmation directly from its own facilities and maintains all data within a single data stream. VaccTrack also allows users to set up alerts and reminders about upcoming tests and vaccinations.

