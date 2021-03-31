 
checkAd

DGAP-News PharmaSGP: Revenue growth in 2020 despite declining markets

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
31.03.2021, 07:30  |  84   |   |   

DGAP-News: PharmaSGP Holding SE / Key word(s): Preliminary Results
PharmaSGP: Revenue growth in 2020 despite declining markets

31.03.2021 / 07:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

PharmaSGP: Revenue growth in 2020 despite declining markets

  • At €63.2 million, group revenue showed slight growth in a market environment severely impacted by Covid-19
  • Growth drivers: strategically important 'Health Brands' category grew revenue by 11.8%, International markets showed strong growth with 18.6%
  • Adjusted EBIT with €16.5 million below previous year driven by Covid-19 impact; adjusted EBIT margin at 26.1%
  • Besides organic growth, the future growth strategy is focused in particular on the acquisition and integration of established brands
  • Forecast 2021: revenue of €56-60 million, with adjusted EBIT margin increasing to 27-30% excluding effects from possible acquisitions

Gräfelfing, March 31st, 2021 - Based on preliminary figures, PharmaSGP Holding SE asserted itself in 2020, achieving slightly higher revenues in an overall declining market due to the Covid-19 pandemic. EBIT adjusted for one-off costs and special effects decreased due to Covid-19, resulting in an adjusted EBIT margin of 26.1%.

Although revenue and earnings developed differently in 2020 than was originally expected due to the Covid-19 pandemic, CEO Natalie Weigand considers PharmaSGP's strategy to have been vindicated: "With PharmaSGP we have created a platform in Europe with which we can successfully integrate and expand brands. In these challenging times, a revenue growth of around 12% in our 'Health Brands' category and an international growth of around 19% clearly prove this. We want to exploit the growth potential offered by our platform strategy even more consistently, and thus become Europe's leading OTC company with the broadest portfolio of leading OTC brands in their categories. As well as expanding our existing portfolio, we are focusing in particular on the acquisition and integration of established brands."

Seite 1 von 5
PharmaSGP Holding Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: PharmaSGP Holding SE
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News PharmaSGP: Revenue growth in 2020 despite declining markets DGAP-News: PharmaSGP Holding SE / Key word(s): Preliminary Results PharmaSGP: Revenue growth in 2020 despite declining markets 31.03.2021 / 07:30 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. PharmaSGP: Revenue growth in …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: NanoRepro AG: Konkretisierung Prognose 2021
DGAP-News: Morgan Stanley Europe SE: Vantage Towers AG - Mid-stabilisation Period Announcement
DGAP-News: Haier Smart Home 2020 Jahresergebnis über Markterwartungen
DGAP-News: Eyemaxx Real Estate AG : Stellungnahme des Vorstands der Eyemaxx Real Estate AG im Vorfeld der ...
DGAP-News: De Grey Mining Ltd.: Neue in Scherzone beherbergte Goldentdeckung in Gillies auf Farno JV
DGAP-News: Adler Group S.A.: Widerstandsfähiges Geschäft - vertrauensvoll in die Zukunft
DGAP-News: VARTA AG: VARTA AG achieves record results, announces cylindrical lithium-ion high-performance cell
DGAP-News: Prospect Resources Limited: Lycopodium erhält Auftrag für eine optimierte Machbarkeitsstudie
DGAP-News: CANCOM: Umsatz- und EBITDA-Wachstum im Corona-Jahr 2020. Dividendenerhöhung und optimistische ...
EQS-Adhoc: 2021 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders: Shareholders approve all proposals
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : CONSERVATORIUM AND TITAN ARRANGEMENTS BECOME UNCONDITIONAL
DGAP-Adhoc: Siemens Healthineers AG: Siemens Healthineers beschließt Kapitalerhöhung gegen Bareinlagen unter ...
Evergold steht vor einem großen Jahr, sind Kurse von $1 CAD möglich? Ein Blick auf den ...
DGAP-DD: E.ON SE deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: Joh. Friedrich Behrens AG: Gesamter Geschäftsbetrieb wird veräußert
EQS-Adhoc: Nathalie Noël wird Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) und Mitglied der Geschäftsleitung der V-ZUG ...
DGAP-News: HYD LLC for Cancer Research and Drug Development: HYD Substantiates the Science of Deuterium's Role ...
DGAP-Adhoc: NanoRepro AG: Konkretisierung Prognose 2021
AURELIUS Group: AURELIUS übernimmt Bring Frigo von Posten Norge
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT ...
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg steigert Maschinenexporte aus chinesischer Produktion
DGAP-News: ​​​​​​​PAION AG KÜNDIGT GARANTIERTE BEZUGSRECHTSKAPITALERHÖHUNG ÜBER KNAPP EUR 8 ...
DGAP-Adhoc: MBB SE Tochter FRIEDRICH VORWERK legt Preisspanne für geplanten Börsengang auf 41 € bis 56 € ...
DGAP-Adhoc: EDAG Engineering Group AG: EDAG von Cyberangriff betroffen
DGAP-News: SPEAKEASYS STRATEGIE HOCHWERTIGER PRODUKTE MIT HOHER GEWINNSPANNE BEWÄHRT SICH MIT SEINEM VERKAUF ...
DGAP-News: ENCAVIS AG veröffentlicht Consensus von Analystenschätzungen zur Veröffentlichung der Ergebnisse ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-Adhoc: EDAG Engineering Group AG: EDAG affected by cyber-attack
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (54) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07:30 Uhr
DGAP-News: PharmaSGP: Umsatzwachstum in 2020 trotz rückläufiger Märkte

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
29.03.21
66
PharmaSGP Holding SE
19.06.20
1
PharmaSGP - eine Bilanz, als gäbe es noch kein Geschäft