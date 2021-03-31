 
checkAd

DGAP-News Heidelberg Pharma to Present New Data on its Proprietary ATAC Technology Platform at the AACR Annual Meeting 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
31.03.2021, 08:09  |  47   |   |   

DGAP-News: Heidelberg Pharma AG / Key word(s): Conference
Heidelberg Pharma to Present New Data on its Proprietary ATAC Technology Platform at the AACR Annual Meeting 2021

31.03.2021 / 08:09
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

PRESS RELEASE

Heidelberg Pharma to Present New Data on its Proprietary ATAC Technology Platform at the AACR Annual Meeting 2021

Ladenburg, Germany, 31 March 2021 - Heidelberg Pharma AG (FSE: HPHA) announced today that it will present preclinical data on its novel ATAC candidates HDP-102 and HDP-103 as well as data on synergistic effects of ATACs with checkpoint inhibitors at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) 2021 Annual Meeting. The meeting will be held in a virtual format from April 10 - 15, 2021.

Details of the poster presentation - PSMA ATACs:
Amanitin-based ADCs targeting PSMA as novel therapeutic modality for prostate cancer therapy
Abstract number: 910
Date and time: 10 April 2021, 8:30 AM - 12:00 PM EDT
Link for the abstract: https://www.abstractsonline.com/pp8/#!/9325/presentation/1947

The poster presentation will cover preclinical data on ATACs targeting PSMA (prostate-specific membrane antigen). This surface protein is overexpressed on prostate tumor cells and can therefore also be used as a biomarker. We show that ATACs targeting PSMA possess high antitumor activity and inhibit tumor growth in animal models even at low concentrations. The favorable safety profile due to the good tolerability of these ATACs confirms that they may represent a promising new therapeutic option against prostate cancer.

Details of the poster presentation - CD37 ATACs:
Preclinical evaluation of anti-CD37 Antibody-Targeted Amanitin Conjugates (ATAC) in B-cell malignancies
Abstract number: 915
Date and time: 10 April 2021, 8:30 AM - 12:00 PM EDT
Link to the abstract: https://www.abstractsonline.com/pp8/#!/9325/presentation/1952

The poster shows preclinical data on CD37 ATACs. CD37 is a protein that is overexpressed on B-cell lymphoma cells. The data presented show that CD37-ATACs have high antitumor activity and inhibit the growth of hematologic tumors even at low concentrations. The good tolerability of the different ATACs is a further confirmation that CD37 ATACs may represent a promising therapeutic option against certain B-cell lymphomas.

Seite 1 von 4
Heidelberg Pharma Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: Heidelberg Pharma AG
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News Heidelberg Pharma to Present New Data on its Proprietary ATAC Technology Platform at the AACR Annual Meeting 2021 DGAP-News: Heidelberg Pharma AG / Key word(s): Conference Heidelberg Pharma to Present New Data on its Proprietary ATAC Technology Platform at the AACR Annual Meeting 2021 31.03.2021 / 08:09 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: NanoRepro AG: Konkretisierung Prognose 2021
DGAP-News: Morgan Stanley Europe SE: Vantage Towers AG - Mid-stabilisation Period Announcement
DGAP-News: Haier Smart Home 2020 Jahresergebnis über Markterwartungen
DGAP-News: Eyemaxx Real Estate AG : Stellungnahme des Vorstands der Eyemaxx Real Estate AG im Vorfeld der ...
DGAP-News: De Grey Mining Ltd.: Neue in Scherzone beherbergte Goldentdeckung in Gillies auf Farno JV
DGAP-News: Adler Group S.A.: Widerstandsfähiges Geschäft - vertrauensvoll in die Zukunft
DGAP-News: VARTA AG: VARTA AG achieves record results, announces cylindrical lithium-ion high-performance cell
DGAP-News: Prospect Resources Limited: Lycopodium erhält Auftrag für eine optimierte Machbarkeitsstudie
Tier 1 US LED Manufacturer selects AIXTRON's AIX G5+ C for Micro LEDs Micro LED technology is on ...
EQS-Adhoc: 2021 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders: Shareholders approve all proposals
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : CONSERVATORIUM AND TITAN ARRANGEMENTS BECOME UNCONDITIONAL
DGAP-Adhoc: Siemens Healthineers AG: Siemens Healthineers beschließt Kapitalerhöhung gegen Bareinlagen unter ...
Evergold steht vor einem großen Jahr, sind Kurse von $1 CAD möglich? Ein Blick auf den ...
DGAP-DD: E.ON SE deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: Joh. Friedrich Behrens AG: Gesamter Geschäftsbetrieb wird veräußert
EQS-Adhoc: Nathalie Noël wird Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) und Mitglied der Geschäftsleitung der V-ZUG ...
DGAP-News: HYD LLC for Cancer Research and Drug Development: HYD Substantiates the Science of Deuterium's Role ...
DGAP-Adhoc: NanoRepro AG: Konkretisierung Prognose 2021
AURELIUS Group: AURELIUS übernimmt Bring Frigo von Posten Norge
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT ...
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg steigert Maschinenexporte aus chinesischer Produktion
DGAP-News: ​​​​​​​PAION AG KÜNDIGT GARANTIERTE BEZUGSRECHTSKAPITALERHÖHUNG ÜBER KNAPP EUR 8 ...
DGAP-Adhoc: MBB SE Tochter FRIEDRICH VORWERK legt Preisspanne für geplanten Börsengang auf 41 € bis 56 € ...
DGAP-Adhoc: EDAG Engineering Group AG: EDAG von Cyberangriff betroffen
DGAP-News: SPEAKEASYS STRATEGIE HOCHWERTIGER PRODUKTE MIT HOHER GEWINNSPANNE BEWÄHRT SICH MIT SEINEM VERKAUF ...
DGAP-News: ENCAVIS AG veröffentlicht Consensus von Analystenschätzungen zur Veröffentlichung der Ergebnisse ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-Adhoc: EDAG Engineering Group AG: EDAG affected by cyber-attack
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (54) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08:09 Uhr
DGAP-News: Heidelberg Pharma präsentiert neue Daten der proprietären ATAC-Technologieplattform auf der AACR-Jahrestagung 2021 (deutsch)
08:09 Uhr
DGAP-News: Heidelberg Pharma präsentiert neue Daten der proprietären ATAC-Technologieplattform auf der AACR-Jahrestagung 2021
25.03.21
DGAP-News: Heidelberg Pharma veröffentlicht Finanzzahlen für das Geschäftsjahr 2020 und berichtet über den Geschäftsverlauf (deutsch)
25.03.21
DGAP-News: Heidelberg Pharma veröffentlicht Finanzzahlen für das Geschäftsjahr 2020 und berichtet über den Geschäftsverlauf
25.03.21
DGAP-News: Heidelberg Pharma announces financial figures for fiscal year 2020 and provides business update
20.03.21
Heidelberg Pharma: Hopp schießt Geld nach
19.03.21
DGAP-Adhoc: Heidelberg Pharma AG erhält Finanzierungszusage von der Hauptaktionärin dievini (deutsch)
19.03.21
DGAP-Adhoc: Heidelberg Pharma AG erhält Finanzierungszusage von der Hauptaktionärin dievini
19.03.21
DGAP-Adhoc: Heidelberg Pharma AG Secures Financing Commitment From its Main Shareholder dievini
01.03.21
Heidelberg Pharma: Neue Manager für die nächste Entwicklungsstufe

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
29.03.21
1.703
Heidelberg Pharma AG
17.06.20
11.029
Heidelberg Pharma "buy"