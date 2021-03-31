DGAP-News: Heidelberg Pharma AG / Key word(s): Conference Heidelberg Pharma to Present New Data on its Proprietary ATAC Technology Platform at the AACR Annual Meeting 2021 31.03.2021 / 08:09 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Heidelberg Pharma to Present New Data on its Proprietary ATAC Technology Platform at the AACR Annual Meeting 2021

Ladenburg, Germany, 31 March 2021 - Heidelberg Pharma AG (FSE: HPHA) announced today that it will present preclinical data on its novel ATAC candidates HDP-102 and HDP-103 as well as data on synergistic effects of ATACs with checkpoint inhibitors at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) 2021 Annual Meeting. The meeting will be held in a virtual format from April 10 - 15, 2021.

Details of the poster presentation - PSMA ATACs :

Amanitin-based ADCs targeting PSMA as novel therapeutic modality for prostate cancer therapy

Abstract number: 910

Date and time: 10 April 2021, 8:30 AM - 12:00 PM EDT

Link for the abstract: https://www.abstractsonline.com/pp8/#!/9325/presentation/1947

The poster presentation will cover preclinical data on ATACs targeting PSMA (prostate-specific membrane antigen). This surface protein is overexpressed on prostate tumor cells and can therefore also be used as a biomarker. We show that ATACs targeting PSMA possess high antitumor activity and inhibit tumor growth in animal models even at low concentrations. The favorable safety profile due to the good tolerability of these ATACs confirms that they may represent a promising new therapeutic option against prostate cancer.

Details of the poster presentation - CD37 ATACs:

Preclinical evaluation of anti-CD37 Antibody-Targeted Amanitin Conjugates (ATAC) in B-cell malignancies

Abstract number: 915

Date and time: 10 April 2021, 8:30 AM - 12:00 PM EDT

Link to the abstract: https://www.abstractsonline.com/pp8/#!/9325/presentation/1952

The poster shows preclinical data on CD37 ATACs. CD37 is a protein that is overexpressed on B-cell lymphoma cells. The data presented show that CD37-ATACs have high antitumor activity and inhibit the growth of hematologic tumors even at low concentrations. The good tolerability of the different ATACs is a further confirmation that CD37 ATACs may represent a promising therapeutic option against certain B-cell lymphomas.