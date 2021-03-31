PFSweb Announces Contract Extension for Omnichannel RetailConnect Product

This announcement comes on the heels of the previously announced initial deployment for the 2020 holiday season. The first store went live with RetailConnect in early November 2020, initially supporting ship from store activity and then followed by BOPIS functionality. To date, six stores have gone live resulting in more than 20,000 orders fulfilled through March 26, 2021.

The current expansion includes deploying 50 RetailConnect units across more than 30 stores by the end of Q2 2021. Select stores with expected higher order volumes will be equipped with multiple RetailConnect units to accommodate the demand. The units will create a more efficient omnichannel process and open up gift and customization options to be fulfilled out of the stores. In addition, the brand is replacing its existing omnichannel software with PFS’ distributed order management (DOM) technology for all its U.S. omnichannel-enabled stores.

“This exciting announcement is an example of PFS’ innovation capabilities and commitment to solve eCommerce fulfillment challenges for our clients. RetailConnect is a unique product in the industry due to its technology driven pick/pack/ship process and creating an easy-to-use system for store associates. We are thrilled to continue building on the success of the initial RetailConnect launch last year and help this client achieve their omnichannel goals,” commented Mike Willoughby, CEO of PFSweb. “As elevated eCommerce volumes continue, it’s imperative that brands and retailers evaluate their omnichannel processes to gain efficiencies and fully utilize their store footprints to support their online channel.”

PFSweb (NASDAQ: PFSW) is a global commerce services company that manages the online customer shopping experience on behalf of major branded manufacturers and retailers. Across two business units – LiveArea for data-driven marketing and omnichannel experience design through technology selection, platform implementation and orchestrated services, and PFS for order fulfillment, contact center, payment processing/fraud management, and order management services – they provide solutions to a broad range of Fortune 500 companies and household brand names such as Procter & Gamble, L’Oréal USA, ASICS, Pandora, Ralph Lauren, Shiseido Americas, the United States Mint, and many more. PFSweb enables these brands to provide a more convenient and brand-centric online shopping experience through both traditional and online business channels. The company is headquartered in Allen, TX with additional locations around the globe. For more information, visit www.pfsweb.com.

