 
checkAd

PFSweb Announces Contract Extension for Omnichannel RetailConnect Product

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
31.03.2021, 14:30  |  13   |   |   

ALLEN, Texas, March 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PFS, the operations business unit of PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ: PFSW), a global commerce services company, announced today a contract extension with an existing international apparel client, to expand PFS’ omnichannel RetailConnect product into more than 30 stores in the United States.

This announcement comes on the heels of the previously announced initial deployment for the 2020 holiday season. The first store went live with RetailConnect in early November 2020, initially supporting ship from store activity and then followed by BOPIS functionality. To date, six stores have gone live resulting in more than 20,000 orders fulfilled through March 26, 2021.

The current expansion includes deploying 50 RetailConnect units across more than 30 stores by the end of Q2 2021. Select stores with expected higher order volumes will be equipped with multiple RetailConnect units to accommodate the demand. The units will create a more efficient omnichannel process and open up gift and customization options to be fulfilled out of the stores. In addition, the brand is replacing its existing omnichannel software with PFS’ distributed order management (DOM) technology for all its U.S. omnichannel-enabled stores.

“This exciting announcement is an example of PFS’ innovation capabilities and commitment to solve eCommerce fulfillment challenges for our clients. RetailConnect is a unique product in the industry due to its technology driven pick/pack/ship process and creating an easy-to-use system for store associates. We are thrilled to continue building on the success of the initial RetailConnect launch last year and help this client achieve their omnichannel goals,” commented Mike Willoughby, CEO of PFSweb. “As elevated eCommerce volumes continue, it’s imperative that brands and retailers evaluate their omnichannel processes to gain efficiencies and fully utilize their store footprints to support their online channel.”

About PFSweb, Inc.
PFSweb (NASDAQ: PFSW) is a global commerce services company that manages the online customer shopping experience on behalf of major branded manufacturers and retailers. Across two business units – LiveArea for data-driven marketing and omnichannel experience design through technology selection, platform implementation and orchestrated services, and PFS for order fulfillment, contact center, payment processing/fraud management, and order management services – they provide solutions to a broad range of Fortune 500 companies and household brand names such as Procter & Gamble, L’Oréal USA, ASICS, Pandora, Ralph Lauren, Shiseido Americas, the United States Mint, and many more. PFSweb enables these brands to provide a more convenient and brand-centric online shopping experience through both traditional and online business channels. The company is headquartered in Allen, TX with additional locations around the globe. For more information, visit www.pfsweb.com.

Media Relations:
Anna Patrick
Media Frenzy Global
1-800-634-6384
anna@mediafrenzyglobal.com

Investor Relations:
Sean Mansouri, CFA
Gateway Investor Relations
Tel 1-949-574-3860
PFSW@gatewayir.com


PFSweb Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

PFSweb Announces Contract Extension for Omnichannel RetailConnect Product ALLEN, Texas, March 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - PFS, the operations business unit of PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ: PFSW), a global commerce services company, announced today a contract extension with an existing international apparel client, to expand …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ARM to Highlight NexOptic’s ALIIS on Upcoming Webinar
Endeavour Completes US$200 Million Investment by La Mancha at C$29.36 per Share
POET Technologies Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Bioventus Acquires Bioness, Inc.
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Topline Data From its Phase 2b/3 COVID-19 Trial of Ifenprodil
CORRECTION: Marathon Digital Holdings to Launch the First North American-Based Bitcoin Mining Pool, Fully ...
Mesoblast Operational Highlights and Upcoming Milestones
Kirkland Lake Gold Announces Filing of 2021 Sustainability Report
Genius Brands International Announces Stan Lee Content Collaboration With Marvel Studios
UPDATE - LiveWire Ergogenics Reports 2020 Financial Performance
Titel
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
AgraFlora Provides Dial-In Information for Annual General Meeting and Business Update Presentation
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des Geschäftsjahres 2020 und Informationen zur ...
CytoDyn’s Leronlimab Decreased Mortality at 14 Days by 82% With Statistically ...
Digihost Announces Grant of Stock Options
Results for the year ended 31 December 2020
XPhyto Therapeutics Corp. Featured in Syndicated Broadcast Covering Recent European Approval of ...
Atari: Availability of the Half-Year Financial Report as of September 30, 2020
Clean Power Shares Its Investee Company, PowerTap‘s, Update on the Development of the PowerTap ...
Titel
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
Hunter Technology Market Testing Pilot April Launch
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
25.03.21
PFSweb Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results and Issues 2021 Outlook
23.03.21
PFSweb Sets Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Conference Call for Thursday, March 25 at 8: 30 a.m. ET
15.03.21
PFSweb to Expand Distribution Footprint West with a New Fulfillment Center in Las Vegas Area
02.03.21
Nuun Expands Partnership with LiveArea to Support Growth in Digital and DTC Channels