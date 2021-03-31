 
checkAd

Allied Corp Secures US Footprint in Preparation for US Federal Legalization of Cannabis With Signing of Land Lease, Purchase of US License and Master Service Agreement

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
31.03.2021, 14:55  |  40   |   |   

KELOWNA, British Columbia, March 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Corp. ("Allied" or the “Company”) (OTCQB: ALID) is an international medical company focused on creating and providing health solutions to address today’s medical mental health issues. This press releases comes as a follow up to the February 17th 2021 press release announcing the letter of intent (LOI) to sign a land lease and purchase of a US-registered cultivation license.

Allied’s wholly owned subsidiary Tactical Relief, LLC has signed a 25-year land lease in the Las Vegas area. This land has ample space to install Allied’s building and further space for future expansion. Allied has completed the construction of an approximate $3.5 million, 9,000 square foot, GMP-complaint facility that is ready to be deployed from the Las Vegas construction factory to this land location. The building has ample space for cannabis cultivation and research as we ll as large scale product packaging and fulfillment (the “US-Based Research and Product Fulfillment Center” discussed below). This building will be deployed to the location in the Las Vegas area and is ready for production.

In addition to this, Allied’s wholly owned subsidiary, Allied US Products LLC, a Nevada limited liability company has entered into an asset purchase agreement for the purchase of a Nevada State US-based cannabis license. As Nevada is not issuing any new licenses this asset is a key piece of Allied’s business plan and International Vertically Integrated Supply Chain (discussed below).

Lastly, Allied US Products LLC, has signed a master services agreement with a Nevada registered company that has the required licenses to operate the facility and will manage all activities that involve touching the plant. This includes all activities and actions needed to operate and manage the facility and equipment, as well as, perform all cannabis cultivation, production, sales and distribution activities. Allied Corp has sought expert legal opinion regarding corporate structuring in order to structure these agreements such that Allied Corp, as a publicly traded company, will not directly engage in any activities that involve touching the plant.

Seite 1 von 6


Allied Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Allied Corp Secures US Footprint in Preparation for US Federal Legalization of Cannabis With Signing of Land Lease, Purchase of US License and Master Service Agreement KELOWNA, British Columbia, March 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Allied Corp. ("Allied" or the “Company”) (OTCQB: ALID) is an international medical company focused on creating and providing health solutions to address today’s medical mental health …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Topline Data From its Phase 2b/3 COVID-19 Trial of Ifenprodil
Endeavour Completes US$200 Million Investment by La Mancha at C$29.36 per Share
POET Technologies Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Bioventus Acquires Bioness, Inc.
Wellteq Appoints Chief Medical Officer
CORRECTION: Marathon Digital Holdings to Launch the First North American-Based Bitcoin Mining Pool, Fully ...
Mesoblast Operational Highlights and Upcoming Milestones
Kirkland Lake Gold Announces Filing of 2021 Sustainability Report
UPDATE - LiveWire Ergogenics Reports 2020 Financial Performance
Comstock Announces the Addition of Alexia Sober to Its Management Team; Enhances Its Environmental, ...
Titel
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
AgraFlora Provides Dial-In Information for Annual General Meeting and Business Update Presentation
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des Geschäftsjahres 2020 und Informationen zur ...
CytoDyn’s Leronlimab Decreased Mortality at 14 Days by 82% With Statistically ...
Digihost Announces Grant of Stock Options
Results for the year ended 31 December 2020
XPhyto Therapeutics Corp. Featured in Syndicated Broadcast Covering Recent European Approval of ...
Atari: Availability of the Half-Year Financial Report as of September 30, 2020
Clean Power Shares Its Investee Company, PowerTap‘s, Update on the Development of the PowerTap ...
Titel
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
Hunter Technology Market Testing Pilot April Launch
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
25.03.21
Allied Corp Increases Intellectual Property Protection by Filing Trademark for Pharma Product PSILONEX
18.03.21
Allied Files Provisional Patent for Psilocybin Therapeutic Invention Seeking Drug Indication for Mental Health Depression and Anxiety Applications
09.03.21
Allied Corp. Receives ICA Approval for Psychoactive THC Strains
06.03.21
Allied Corp. Launches Strategic North American Public Relations and Marketing Campaign

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
25.06.20
2
Allied Corp. unterzeichnet Verkaufs-, Vertriebs- und Fertigungsvertrag mit MGC Pharma