Inseego Launches New 5G/LTE Compact Indoor CPE for Distributed Workforce, Branch Offices and Small Businesses

Inseego Corp. (Nasdaq: INSG), a leader in 5G and IoT device-to-cloud solutions, today announced that its Wavemaker PRO 5G indoor router FX2000e has been certified for use in several markets globally. This plug-and-play fixed wireless solution provides 5G/LTE broadband with ethernet and Wi-Fi 6 connectivity for up to 32 devices, making it ideal for small businesses and distributed employees who need fast, reliable and highly secure internet access.

(C)2021. Inseego Corp. All rights reserved.

With gigabit-class 5G speeds, the FX2000e delivers fast, reliable connectivity almost anywhere, from restaurant and retail locations to branch offices and home offices. The Inseego Mobile app provides an intuitive UI and makes it easy for end users to self-install their devices. Using Inseego Connect cloud softwarei, IT managers can remotely configure and manage all devices in a highly scalable deployment.

“5G solutions provide a great choice for broadband access for businesses and consumers in their distributed offices and homes,” said Inseego President of IoT & Mobile Solutions Ashish Sharma. “Our FX2000e is a compact solution that supports many different use cases for broadband connectivity: Small businesses can get fast internet access anywhere. Enterprises can easily deploy a secure WAN solution for their branch offices and remote employees. And SD WAN providers can now rely on a 5G WAN connection as a primary broadband connection for distributed locations.”

Flexible 5G connectivity

The FX2000e is certified to operate in a broad range of global 5G and 4G frequency bands. Designed as a powerful and cost-effective solution for last-mile internet access, it can bring high-speed broadband connectivity to users on leading 4G and 5G networks in global markets.

With its small form factor, the FX2000e can be deployed as the primary broadband solution for distributed retail locations, as an add-on WAN interface for SD WAN deployments, as an internet solution for small occupancy homes, or as a cable modem replacement for larger homes with mesh Wi-Fi systems and other connectivity needs.

Fast, flexible, reliable and secure

  • Gigabit-class 5G and LTE speeds
  • Robust connectivity with ethernet and Wi-Fi 6 for up to 32 devices
  • Dual-SIM functionality for up to two carrier SIMs, with auto-switching between cellular networks and ethernet WAN
  • Enterprise-grade security with OpenVPN, access control, end-to-end device security, threat identification, monitoring, threat alerts and other protectionsii
  • Inseego Connect Advanced cloud management
  • Continuous software updates, security and support

Availability

