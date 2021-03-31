 
Nexans Information on share capital and voting rights - March 2021

31.03.2021, 16:00  |  26   |   |   

Information on share capital and voting rights

March 2021

Statement made in accordance with article L. 233-8 II of the French commercial Code and articles 221-1 2 ° f) and 223-16 of the AMF Regulations.

March 31st 2021
Statement made by:

Nexans S.A.
Registered office : 4 Allée de l’Arche - 92400 Courbevoie
RCS Nanterre 393 525 852
Regulated market of Euronext Paris (Compartment A)

Date Total number of shares Total number of voting rights
Theorical (1) Exercisable (2)
March 31st, 2021 43,755,627 43,755,627 43,744,712
  1. Calculated based on all shares with voting rights, including treasury shares stripped of voting rights (Art. 223-11 of AMF General Regulations).
     
  2.  For information, excluding treasury shares stripped of voting rights.

             

Provision of Nexans articles of association requiring shareholders to declare the crossing of threshold other than the legal thresholds: yes.

Extract of article 7 of Nexans articles of association: Fully paid up shares may be registered or bearer at the option of the shareholder. In addition to the legal obligation to inform the company when certain fractions of the share capital are held, any natural or legal person and/or shareholder owning a number of shares in the company equal to or greater than 2 % of the share capital or voting rights must notify the company of the total number of shares held, within a period of fifteen days from the time the threshold is crossed, by registered letter with acknowledgement of receipt. A further notification must be sent, in accordance with the conditions hereof, each time that a multiple of 2 % is reached.”

15:56 Uhr
Nexans: Availability of the Preparatory Information for the Mixed Shareholders’ Meeting of May 12, 2021
30.03.21
Nexans: NEXANS FRONT-RUNNER IN U.S. OFFSHORE WIND: PREFERRED SUPPLIER AGREEMENT ON EMPIRE WIND PROJECT
29.03.21
Nexans: Availability of the 2020 Universal Registration Document
10.03.21
Nexans: Early Repayment of 280 Million Euros French State Backed Term Loan (“PGE”) and 250 Million Euros Senior Unsecured Fixed Rate Bond Due 2021
02.03.21
Nexans: Information on share capital and voting rights - February 2021