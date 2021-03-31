 
Quarterly Government Debt Management Prospect

Second quarter 2021

  • Estimated Treasury bond issuance during the current year is reduced from 200 b.kr. market value to 180 b.kr. market value.1
  • In Q2, benchmark Treasury bonds will be offered for sale in the amount of 40-60 b.kr. market value.
  • A new nominal Treasury bond maturing in 2024 will be issued during the quarter, and market making is planned for the series.
  • The bonds that could conceivably be offered are all benchmark Treasury issues, and market conditions will determine how much, if any, will be sold in each series.



1The sale price or market value refers to the clean price plus accrued indexation; i.e., with indexation but without accrued interest.


