ASM INTERNATIONAL N.V. ANNOUNCES THE AVAILABILITY OF THE 2021 AGM MATERIALS

Almere, the Netherlands
March 31, 2021, 6 p.m. CET

 

ASM International N.V. (Euronext Amsterdam: ASM) today announces that the information regarding the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (AGM) scheduled for May 17, 2021, is now available on the Company's website: www.asm.com. This information includes the convocation, the agenda and annexes thereto. The U.S. market proxy materials for holders of New York Registry Shares are also posted on our website.

The AGM will commence at 2:00 p.m. CET. Given COVID-19 the AGM will be a virtual meeting that cannot be attended in person by shareholders. As in previous years, our shareholders will be offered the possibility to exercise their voting rights by way of proxy and to follow the meeting through our live webcast. In addition, shareholders can remotely attend, raise questions and vote at the virtual AGM. Detailed instructions can be found in the convocation and the other AGM documents. Because of COVID-19, some members of the Supervisory Board and Management Board will also attend the AGM remotely.

The agenda for the AGM includes, amongst others, the proposals to appoint Mr. Paul Verhagen as member of the Management Board as the successor of Mr. Peter van Bommel, re-appoint Mrs. Stefanie Kahle-Galonske as member of the Supervisory Board for another term of four years, and approve the proposal to declare a regular dividend of €2.00 per common share. The agenda also includes a proposal to withdraw 500,000 treasury shares.

At the end of the AGM, Mr. Lobbezoo will retire from the Supervisory Board after three consecutive four-year terms; the last eight years as chairman. The Supervisory Board has appointed the current vice chairman Mr. van Pernis to become the chairman of the Supervisory Board following the AGM.

In accordance with applicable legal requirements in the Netherlands the record date for the AGM is April 19, 2021.

The total number of issued shares in ASM International N.V. as per today amounts to 49,797,394 common shares. Considering the number of shares held in treasury as per today, amounting to 1,242,802 shares, the number of voting shares amounts to 48,554,592.      
 
About ASM International

ASM International NV, headquartered in Almere, the Netherlands, its subsidiaries and participations design and manufacture equipment and materials used to produce semiconductor devices. ASM International, its subsidiaries and participations provide production solutions for wafer processing (Front-end segment) as well as for assembly & packaging and surface mount technology (Back-end segment) through facilities in the United States, Europe, Japan and Asia. ASM International's common stock trades on the Euronext Amsterdam Stock Exchange (symbol ASM). For more information, visit ASMI's website at www.asm.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: All matters discussed in this press release, except for any historical data, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. These include, but are not limited to, economic conditions and trends in the semiconductor industry generally and the timing of the industry cycles specifically, currency fluctuations, corporate transactions, financing and liquidity matters, the success of restructurings, the timing of significant orders, market acceptance of new products, competitive factors, litigation involving intellectual property, shareholders or other issues, commercial and economic disruption due to natural disasters, terrorist activity, armed conflict or political instability, changes in import/export regulations, epidemics and other risks indicated in the Company's reports and financial statements. The Company assumes no obligation nor intends to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect future developments or circumstances.

This press release contains inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

CONTACT

Investor and Media contact:

Victor Bareño
T: +31 88 100 8500
E: victor.bareno@asm.com


 


