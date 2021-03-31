Invitation Homes Announces Dates for First Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE: INVH) (“Invitation Homes” or the “Company”) today announced that it will release its first quarter 2021 financial and operating results on Wednesday, April 28, 2021, after the market closes. The Company will host a conference call on Thursday, April 29, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern time to review first quarter results, discuss recent events, and conduct a question-and-answer session.

The conference call will be available via webcast on the Invitation Homes Investor Relations website at www.invh.com.