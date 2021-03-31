Invitation Homes Announces Dates for First Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE: INVH) (“Invitation Homes” or the “Company”) today announced that it will release its first quarter 2021 financial and operating results on Wednesday, April 28, 2021, after the market closes. The Company will host a conference call on Thursday, April 29, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern time to review first quarter results, discuss recent events, and conduct a question-and-answer session.
The conference call will be available via webcast on the Invitation Homes Investor Relations website at www.invh.com.
To participate in the live telephone conference call:
Domestic Dial-in Number: 1-888-317-6003
International Dial-in Number: 1-412-317-6061
Passcode: 7778021
To access a telephone replay of the call:
Domestic Dial-in Number: 1-877-344-7529
International Dial-in Number: 1-412-317-0088
Passcode: 10153624
Date Accessible Through: May 29, 2021
About Invitation Homes:
Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210331005037/en/
