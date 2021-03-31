IDEX Corporation to Webcast First Quarter 2021 Earnings Call

IDEX CORPORATION (NYSE:IEX) announced today that it has scheduled the broadcast of the company’s first quarter earnings conference call over the Internet on Wednesday, April 28, 2021 at 9:30 a.m. CT. Chief Executive Officer and President Eric Ashleman and Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, William Grogan will discuss the company’s first quarter 2021 financial performance and respond to questions from the financial community.

IDEX invites interested investors to listen to the call and view the presentation slides, which will be available on its website: www.idexcorp.com. To hear the live call, log on to the site several minutes before the discussion begins. After clicking on the presentation icon, follow the instructions to ensure your system is set up for the event, or download the correct applications at no charge. An archive of the webcast will be available through the IDEX website after the call. An audio replay of the call is also available through midnight, May 28, 2021 by dialing 877.660.6853 or (201.612.7415) for international participants using conference code # 13712089.