IDEX Corporation to Webcast First Quarter 2021 Earnings Call

IDEX CORPORATION (NYSE:IEX) announced today that it has scheduled the broadcast of the company’s first quarter earnings conference call over the Internet on Wednesday, April 28, 2021 at 9:30 a.m. CT. Chief Executive Officer and President Eric Ashleman and Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, William Grogan will discuss the company’s first quarter 2021 financial performance and respond to questions from the financial community.

IDEX invites interested investors to listen to the call and view the presentation slides, which will be available on its website: www.idexcorp.com. To hear the live call, log on to the site several minutes before the discussion begins. After clicking on the presentation icon, follow the instructions to ensure your system is set up for the event, or download the correct applications at no charge. An archive of the webcast will be available through the IDEX website after the call. An audio replay of the call is also available through midnight, May 28, 2021 by dialing 877.660.6853 or (201.612.7415) for international participants using conference code # 13712089.

About IDEX

IDEX (NYSE: IEX) is a company that has undoubtedly touched your life in some way. In fact, IDEX businesses make thousands of products that are mission-critical components in everyday activities. Chances are the car you’re driving has a BAND-IT clamp holding your side airbag safely in place. If you were ever in a car accident, a Hurst Jaws of Life rescue tool may have saved your life. If you or a family member is battling cancer, your doctor may have tested your DNA in a quest to find the best targeted medicine for you. It’s likely your DNA test was run on equipment that contains components made by our growing IDEX Health & Science team. Founded in 1988 with three small, entrepreneurial manufacturing companies, we’re proud to say that we now call 40 diverse businesses around the world part of the IDEX family. With 7,000 employees and manufacturing operations in more than 20 countries, IDEX is a high-performing, global $2+ billion company committed to making trusted solutions that improve lives. IDEX shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “IEX”.

For further information on IDEX Corporation and its business units, visit the company’s website at www.idexcorp.com

