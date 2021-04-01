Vivoryon Therapeutics to Host Virtual Event on Current Clinical Landscape in Alzheimer's Disease Treatment Options with Leaders and Experts on April 15 th , 2021

Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V.: Vivoryon Therapeutics to Host Virtual Event on Current Clinical Landscape in Alzheimer's Disease Treatment Options with Leaders and Experts on April 15th, 2021 01.04.2021 / 07:00

HALLE (SAALE) / MUNICH, GERMANY, 1 April 2021 - Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V. (Euronext Amsterdam: VVY; NL00150002Q7) (Vivoryon) announced today that it will host a virtual event covering next steps in Alzheimer's Disease (AD) treatment options with leaders and experts in the field on Thursday, April 15th, 2021 from 5:00 - 7:00 pm CEST / 11:00 am - 1:00 pm EDT / 8:00 - 10:00 am PDT.



Despite repeated clinical trial failures in the AD space, a determined group of pharma and biotech companies has not given up on seeking for therapies that address the high unmet medical need in this indication. Vivoryon's interactive session will cover discussions surrounding current hurdles and exciting, novel approaches to the challenging AD space, including the company's clinical phase 2 compound, varoglutamstat, a small molecule inhibitor of glutaminyl cyclase (QC) capable of targeting all three hallmarks of AD: amyloid-beta, tau, and neuroinflammation.



Addressing the Alzheimer's Disease Puzzle in the Clinic: An Expert Overview

Participating AD experts include:



Professor Philip Scheltens, MD, PhD, Director at the Alzheimer Center Amsterdam and Managing Partner of the LSP Dementia Fund, will provide a general overview of the AD space and which approaches show promise in this complex indication.



Howard Feldman, MD, Professor, Department of Neurosciences and Director of the Alzheimer's Disease Cooperative Study at the University of California San Diego School of Medicine, will give a presentation of VIVA-MIND, a Phase 2a US National Institutes on Aging-funded trial of varoglutamstat planned to start later this year.