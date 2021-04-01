 
Bergman & Beving AB Bergman & Beving acquires Abtech

Press release

Bergman & Beving acquires Abtech

Workplace Safety, a division within Bergman & Beving, has today acquired all shares in the British company group Abtech, consisting of Abtech Safety Ltd, Outreach Organisation Ltd and Outreach Rescue Medic Skills Ltd.

Abtech is a leading supplier of personal fall protection and rescue equipment in the United Kingdom that also provides advanced trainings and courses for the industrial sector and rescue specialists. Abtech was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Flintshire, UK. The group has an annual revenue of approximately MGBP 3.7 with good profitability.

"Abtech’s strong position in the United Kingdom and deep product knowledge together with long experience within safety at heights, safety in confined spaces as well as safety on and around water, complements the business within Cresto Group”, says Fredrik Valentin, Head of Division Workplace Safety.

”We are very much looking forward to joining Bergman & Beving and Cresto Group and together drive development in safety at heights and rescue”, says the majority seller Ian Jones. “Abtech’s operations and culture fits well into Bergman & Beving's business model, where entrepreneurial companies can continue to develop with active support
from a strong owner.”

Closing is taking effect immediately and the acquisition is expected to bring a marginal positive contribution to Bergman & Beving's earnings per share during the current fiscal year.

Stockholm, 1 April 2021

Bergman & Beving AB (publ)

For further information, please contact:
Pontus Boman, President and CEO, phone +46 10 454 77 00
Peter Schön, CFO, phone +46 70 339 89 99

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 12:00 CET on 1 April 2021.

Bergman & Beving owns and refines companies that develop and market strong brands for professional users in industry and construction, mainly in the Nordic region, the Baltic States and Poland. Bergman & Beving aims to enable successful product companies to take the next step and become leading brands in their categories. The Group currently has some 20 brands, about 1,000 employees and revenue of approximately SEK 4 billion. Bergman & Beving is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. Read more on the company’s website: www.bergmanbeving.com.

 

