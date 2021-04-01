 
Eyenovia Announces Appointment of Renowned Ophthalmologist and Scientific Leader Dr. Julia Haller to its Board of Directors

Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYEN), a clinical stage ophthalmic company developing a pipeline of advanced therapeutics based on its proprietary microdose array print (MAP) platform technology, today announced the appointment of renowned ophthalmologist and scientific leader, Julia Haller, M.D., to its Board of Directors.

Renowned ophthalmologist and scientific leader Dr. Julia Haller has been appointed to the Board of Directors of Eyenovia. (Photo: Business Wire)

“We are delighted to welcome Dr. Haller to our Board of Directors at such an exciting time for Eyenovia,” commented Dr. Sean Ianchulev, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Medical Officer of Eyenovia. “We believe that Dr. Haller’s decades of experience as an esteemed ophthalmic surgeon, scientist, professor, and business leader will be invaluable to the Eyenovia team as we strive to advance our late-stage ophthalmic pipeline and work towards our near-term clinical and regulatory milestones.”

“I have been familiar with Eyenovia and its MAP technology for some time now and believe the Company’s proprietary programs have the potential to become new standards of care in ophthalmic indications with significant unmet needs,” stated Dr. Haller. “I look forward to working with my fellow Eyenovia Board members and the leadership team to help create advances in the field.”

Since 2007, Dr. Haller has served as Ophthalmologist-in-Chief at Wills Eye Hospital in Philadelphia, where she holds the William Tasman, M.D. Endowed Chair. She also is Professor and Chair of the Department of Ophthalmology at Sidney Kimmel Medical College at Thomas Jefferson University and Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals.

One of the world's most renowned retinal surgeons, Dr. Haller has published over 400 scientific articles and book chapters and innovated translational advances against blindness in many areas. Elected to the National Academy of Medicine, Dr. Haller, has been awarded the Rolex Achievement Award, the American Academy of Ophthalmology (AAO) Honor Award, the AAO Senior Achievement Award, the Vitreous Society Senior Honor Award, the Crystal Apple Award (for mentorship) of the American Society of Retina Specialists (ASRS), the Kreissig Award from EURETINA, the President’s Award from Women in Ophthalmology (WIO), a Secretariat Award from the AAO, the Gertrude Pyron Award from the Retina Research Foundation/ASRS, a Lifetime Achievement Award from the AAO, the Louis Braille Award from Associated Services for the Blind, the Heed Award from the Society of Heed Fellows, the Gass Medal from the Macula Society, the Strittmatter Award from the Philadelphia Medical Society (their highest honor), the AAO EnergEYES Award, the WIO Suzanne Véronneau-Troutman Award, the Charles L. Schepens, MD, Award from the Retina Research Foundation/AAO and election to the Johns Hopkins Society of Scholars. She holds Chair XVI of the Academia Ophthalmologica Internationalis.

Wertpapier


