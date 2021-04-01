 
Collection Sites, LLC Named AditxtScore Channel Partner to Offer AditxtScore for COVID-19 Immunity Status Monitoring Through Its Mobile Testing Centres

TORONTO, April 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medivolve Inc. (“Medivolve”) (NEO:MEDV; OTC:COPRF; FRA:4NC) today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Collection Sites, LLC will offer AditxtScore for COVID-19 through its mobile testing centres. Aditx Therapeutics (Nasdaq: ADTX), is a biotech innovation company focused on improving the health of the immune system.

Collection Sites, LLC provides testing programs to various organizations and customers in different industries, including entertainment and education. As an AditxtScore Channel Partner, Collection Sites, LLC will now offer its customers AditxtScore for COVID-19 as an immune monitoring service. Collection Sites, LLC can implement the test with current staff and no additional investment. Specimens collected by Collection Sites will be sent to and processed at Aditxt’s CLIA-certified AditxtScore Centre.

“We welcome Collection Sites as an AditxtScore Channel Partner and we look forward to working with their team to expand the availability of AditxtScore for COVID-19 through their mobile testing centres,” said Amro Albanna, co-Founder and CEO of Aditxt.

“As the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines progress across the United States, people are going to want to monitor their immunity levels regularly,” added Medivolve CEO, Doug Sommerville. “This will be one of the many ongoing services offered through our future telehealth sites as immune responsiveness will be top of mind for people for the foreseeable future. We are excited to be able to bring this testing modality to our customers and believe it will be a significant revenue contributor now and in the future.”

Corporate Update
Medivolve is also pleased to provide a corporate update on certain of its historical investments. Medivolve has amended its agreement with Sunnybrook Research Institute (“Sunnybrook”) and Amino Therapeutics, Inc. (“Amino”) and also terminated its agreement with Sinai Health System (“Mount Sinai”). All three agreements were initially entered into in early 2020 when the company was still an investment issuer. These updates reduce future capital investment in their respective research programs, allowing the company to focus solely on its current telehealth strategy. Further, Medivolve has divested its interest in Athletics & Health Solutions and Eco Capital Growth Corp. for nominal consideration as these entities no longer fit with the company’s business strategy.

