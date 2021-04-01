JetBlue Celebrates Earth Month by Announcing Meaningful, Short-term Actions to Advance Decarbonization Efforts and Benefit its Communities

JetBlue views robust oversight of key ESG issues as good for business and in generating long-term value, and recognizes that customers expect clean, efficient, and affordable travel. That’s why JetBlue is helping lead the path in sustainable aviation. In 2020, JetBlue became the first U.S. airline to achieve carbon neutrality for all domestic flying, today primarily through carbon offsets while the industry builds up lower-carbon technologies to reduce direct emissions.

JetBlue (Nasdaq: JBLU) today announced an ambitious and comprehensive set of short and medium term ESG targets to achieve net zero carbon emissions for its airline operations by 2040, increase usage of renewable energy, significantly increase diverse representation in its leadership ranks, hold business partners accountable for sustainable business practices, and more. This Earth Month, JetBlue is accelerating its commitment to take critical and measurable steps toward reducing its contribution to climate change.

“Our vision is to lead the way to a lower-carbon future for aviation. To get there, we are focused on innovations that offer meaningful reductions in emissions – and are setting clear targets along the way,” said Joanna Geraghty, president and chief operating officer, JetBlue. “We’re facing climate change head on and are seeking opportunities to reduce natural resource consumption, such as increasing use of renewable energy and minimizing waste produced.”

While ESG is part of JetBlue’s business strategy, programs encouraging individuals to lessen their environmental impact remain a pillar of JetBlue For Good, the airline’s platform for social impact and corporate responsibility. Each April, JetBlue hosts its annual GreenUp campaign dedicated to bettering the communities it serves and help create a cleaner earth for future generations. This Earth Month, JetBlue is partnering with EARTHDAY.ORG, whose mission is to diversify, educate and activate the environmental movement worldwide, for the Great Global Cleanup highlighting volunteer opportunities throughout the airline’s network.

JetBlue Launches New ESG Targets

Environmental

Carbon neutrality is just one way JetBlue is preparing for a changing climate and ensuring a more sustainable business for its crewmembers, customers, shareholders and communities. JetBlue’s carbon reduction efforts focuses on decreasing emissions through fuel-efficient operations, aircraft, and usage of sustainable aviation fuels. JetBlue is setting clear targets to chart a path toward net zero.