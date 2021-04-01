 
checkAd

JetBlue Celebrates Earth Month by Announcing Meaningful, Short-term Actions to Advance Decarbonization Efforts and Benefit its Communities

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
01.04.2021, 16:57  |  63   |   |   

JetBlue (Nasdaq: JBLU) today announced an ambitious and comprehensive set of short and medium term ESG targets to achieve net zero carbon emissions for its airline operations by 2040, increase usage of renewable energy, significantly increase diverse representation in its leadership ranks, hold business partners accountable for sustainable business practices, and more. This Earth Month, JetBlue is accelerating its commitment to take critical and measurable steps toward reducing its contribution to climate change.

JetBlue views robust oversight of key ESG issues as good for business and in generating long-term value, and recognizes that customers expect clean, efficient, and affordable travel. That’s why JetBlue is helping lead the path in sustainable aviation. In 2020, JetBlue became the first U.S. airline to achieve carbon neutrality for all domestic flying, today primarily through carbon offsets while the industry builds up lower-carbon technologies to reduce direct emissions.

“Our vision is to lead the way to a lower-carbon future for aviation. To get there, we are focused on innovations that offer meaningful reductions in emissions – and are setting clear targets along the way,” said Joanna Geraghty, president and chief operating officer, JetBlue. “We’re facing climate change head on and are seeking opportunities to reduce natural resource consumption, such as increasing use of renewable energy and minimizing waste produced.”

While ESG is part of JetBlue’s business strategy, programs encouraging individuals to lessen their environmental impact remain a pillar of JetBlue For Good, the airline’s platform for social impact and corporate responsibility. Each April, JetBlue hosts its annual GreenUp campaign dedicated to bettering the communities it serves and help create a cleaner earth for future generations. This Earth Month, JetBlue is partnering with EARTHDAY.ORG, whose mission is to diversify, educate and activate the environmental movement worldwide, for the Great Global Cleanup highlighting volunteer opportunities throughout the airline’s network.

JetBlue Launches New ESG Targets

Environmental

Carbon neutrality is just one way JetBlue is preparing for a changing climate and ensuring a more sustainable business for its crewmembers, customers, shareholders and communities. JetBlue’s carbon reduction efforts focuses on decreasing emissions through fuel-efficient operations, aircraft, and usage of sustainable aviation fuels. JetBlue is setting clear targets to chart a path toward net zero.

Seite 1 von 4
JetBlue Airways Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

JetBlue Celebrates Earth Month by Announcing Meaningful, Short-term Actions to Advance Decarbonization Efforts and Benefit its Communities JetBlue (Nasdaq: JBLU) today announced an ambitious and comprehensive set of short and medium term ESG targets to achieve net zero carbon emissions for its airline operations by 2040, increase usage of renewable energy, significantly increase …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Canadian Pacific, Kansas City Southern Receive Widespread Support for Creating First ...
Renewable Energy Group and Optimus Technologies Collaborate to Deliver Biodiesel to Fleets ...
Arcimoto Announces Full Year 2020 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update
NanoVibronix Adjourns Special Meeting of Stockholders
fuboTV, Marquee Sports Network Sign Carriage Agreement
First Trust Advisors L.P. Announces Distribution for FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF
Cresco Labs Commends New York State for Passing Adult Use Cannabis Legislation
CYDY BREAKING NOTICE: ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Encourages CytoDyn Inc. Investors with Losses to Secure Counsel Before ...
Alnylam Announces Publication of ILLUMINATE-A Phase 3 Study Results for Lumasiran in The New ...
Sonoma Pharmaceuticals and EMC Pharma Announce an Exclusive Partnership to Expand Commercial ...
Titel
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Bristol Myers Squibb’s and bluebird bio’s Abecma ...
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
AeroFarms, the World Leader in Indoor Vertical Farming, to Become Publicly Traded Company through ...
Tempest and Millendo Announce Proposed Merger Agreement
BevCanna Signs White-Label Agreement with State B Beverages
Canadian Pacific, Kansas City Southern Receive Widespread Support for Creating First ...
Renewable Energy Group and Optimus Technologies Collaborate to Deliver Biodiesel to Fleets ...
Moderna Announces Shipment of 100 Millionth Dose of its COVID-19 Vaccine to the U.S. Government
FREYR and Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp. Provide a Transaction Update
Arcimoto Announces Full Year 2020 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Bristol Myers Squibb’s and bluebird bio’s Abecma ...
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Complete Merger
Cryptocurrency Mining Company Argo Blockchain Achieves Record Revenue Growth in February
SHRMF BREAKING ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Champignon Brands Inc. Investors to Inquire About Class ...
FSD Pharma Enters into License Agreement to Develop FDA approved Veterinary Drugs for the Treatment ...
Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. Receives FDA Approval for the Argus 2s Retinal Prosthesis ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
25.03.21
Introducing Paisly by JetBlue, a New Travel Website That Takes All the Work Out of Booking a Trip
23.03.21
JetBlue Announces Pricing of $650 Million Convertible Senior Notes Offering
22.03.21
ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Entspannung am Bondmarkt gibt Kursen Auftrieb
22.03.21
Aktien New York: Entspannung am Bondmarkt hilft Kursen auf die Sprünge
22.03.21
Aktien New York: Entspannung am Bondmarkt hilft Kursen auf die Sprünge
22.03.21
Aktien New York Ausblick: Dow stabil und Nasdaq fest - Anleihenrenditen sinken
22.03.21
JetBlue Announces $650 Million Convertible Senior Notes Offering
17.03.21
JetBlue and CommonPass Begin Launch of Digital Health Pass with Boston Customers Bound For Aruba
12.03.21
JetBlue – Connecticut’s Largest Airline – Further Expands with New Flights between Hartford and Miami
08.03.21
JetBlue to Webcast Chat at the J.P. Morgan 2021 Industrials Conference

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
01.02.21
3
JetBlue Provides Update Related to the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act [Ap