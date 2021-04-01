 
checkAd

DGAP-Adhoc The Social Chain AG: The Social Chain AG sucessfully places Convertible Bond 2021/2024 in the aggregate nominal amount of EUR 25,000,000.00

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
01.04.2021, 19:51  |  79   |   |   

DGAP-Ad-hoc: The Social Chain AG / Key word(s): Corporate Action
The Social Chain AG: The Social Chain AG sucessfully places Convertible Bond 2021/2024 in the aggregate nominal amount of EUR 25,000,000.00

01-Apr-2021 / 19:51 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION, PUBLICATION OR TRANSMISSION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN ANY STATE OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA OR THE DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA (COLLECTIVELY, "UNITED STATES") OR TO ANY U.S. PERSON (AS DEFINED BELOW), CANADA, AUSTRALIA OR JAPAN OR ANY OTHER COUNTRY IN WHICH SUCH PUBLICATION MAY BE UNLAWFUL OR IN WHICH THE OFFERING OF SECURITIES IS SUBJECT TO REGULATORY RESTRICTIONS. THERE ARE OTHER RESTRICTIONS. PLEASE SEE THE IMPORTANT NOTE AT THE END OF THIS PUBLICATION.

The Social Chain AG sucessfully places Convertible Bond 2021/2024 in the aggregate nominal amount of EUR 25,000,000.00

Berlin, April 1, 2021 - Following the expiry of the subscription period (18 March to 31 March 2021) and the implementation of an accompanying private placement, The Social Chain AG (WKN: A1YC99, ISIN: DE000A1YC996, Ticker: PU11) ("Company") has received subscription applications for all of the 25,000 partial debentures of the Convertible Bond 2021/2024 with an aggregate nominal amount of EUR 25,000,000.00.

The fully-placed Convertible Bond 2021/2024 with a volume of EUR 25,000,000.00 carries an annual interest rate of 5.75% and has a term of three years. The initial conversion price is EUR 32.50. The Convertible Bond 2021/2024 is scheduled for inclusion in the unregulated official market (segment Quotation Board of the Open Market) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange on April 7, 2021.

The net proceeds from the issuance of the Convertible Bond 2021/2024 are to be used mainly to finance further growth of the Company's existing business activities, for selected acquisitions in the area of social media & eCommerce, and for general corporate purposes.

Seite 1 von 4


The Social Chain Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-Adhoc The Social Chain AG: The Social Chain AG sucessfully places Convertible Bond 2021/2024 in the aggregate nominal amount of EUR 25,000,000.00 DGAP-Ad-hoc: The Social Chain AG / Key word(s): Corporate Action The Social Chain AG: The Social Chain AG sucessfully places Convertible Bond 2021/2024 in the aggregate nominal amount of EUR 25,000,000.00 01-Apr-2021 / 19:51 CET/CEST Disclosure of …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Hochqualitative Corona-Schnelltests treiben Umsatzwachstum
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Total Voting Rights
DGAP-News: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Das Geschäftsjahr 2021 startet mit neuem Rekordergebnis im ...
DGAP-News: Alychlo has successfully completed the sale of shares in Mithra Pharmaceuticals
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Director/PDMR Shareholding
DGAP-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA: Mutares successfully completed the acquisition of Ericsson Services Italia ...
EQS-Adhoc: Key Figures 31.03.2021
DGAP-DD: RWE Aktiengesellschaft deutsch
Nickel, Kobalt, Scandium, Seltene Erden: MegaWatt trifft endgültige Vereinbarung über Erwerb in Australien
DGAP-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA: Mutares successfully completed the acquisition of Primetals Technologies ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​ACGS SUPPORT SETTLEMENT OFFERS OF ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF THE AVAILABILITY OF THE SECOND ADDENDUM TO THE ...
DGAP-Adhoc: mwb fairtrade Wertpapierhandelsbank AG: Dividendenvorschlag des Vorstands für das Geschäftsjahr ...
DGAP-News: AURELIUS Equity Opportunities veröffentlicht Geschäftsbericht 2020: sehr gute ...
DGAP-Adhoc: NanoRepro AG: Konkretisierung Prognose 2021
Evergold steht vor einem großen Jahr, sind Kurse von $1 CAD möglich? Ein Blick auf den ...
DGAP-News: Morgan Stanley Europe SE: Vantage Towers AG - Mid-stabilisation Period Announcement
DGAP-Adhoc: Joh. Friedrich Behrens AG: Gesamter Geschäftsbetrieb wird veräußert
DGAP-News: Haier Smart Home 2020 Jahresergebnis über Markterwartungen
EQS-Adhoc: Nathalie Noël wird Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) und Mitglied der Geschäftsleitung der V-ZUG ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT ...
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg steigert Maschinenexporte aus chinesischer Produktion
DGAP-News: ​​​​​​​PAION AG KÜNDIGT GARANTIERTE BEZUGSRECHTSKAPITALERHÖHUNG ÜBER KNAPP EUR 8 ...
DGAP-Adhoc: MBB SE Tochter FRIEDRICH VORWERK legt Preisspanne für geplanten Börsengang auf 41 € bis 56 € ...
DGAP-News: SPEAKEASYS STRATEGIE HOCHWERTIGER PRODUKTE MIT HOHER GEWINNSPANNE BEWÄHRT SICH MIT SEINEM VERKAUF ...
DGAP-Adhoc: EDAG Engineering Group AG: EDAG von Cyberangriff betroffen
DGAP-News: ENCAVIS AG veröffentlicht Consensus von Analystenschätzungen zur Veröffentlichung der Ergebnisse ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-Adhoc: EDAG Engineering Group AG: EDAG affected by cyber-attack
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (54) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
19:52 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: The Social Chain AG: The Social Chain AG platziert erfolgreich Wandelanleihe 2021/2024 im Gesamtnennbetrag von EUR 25.000.000,00 (deutsch)
19:51 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: The Social Chain AG: The Social Chain AG platziert erfolgreich Wandelanleihe 2021/2024 im Gesamtnennbetrag von EUR 25.000.000,00
26.03.21
SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: The Social Chain AG - Roadshow insights confirm investment case - Remains a BUY
25.03.21
DGAP-Adhoc: The Social Chain AG: The Social Chain AG legt Konditionen der Wandelanleihe 2021/2024 fest (deutsch)
25.03.21
DGAP-Adhoc: The Social Chain AG: The Social Chain AG legt Konditionen der Wandelanleihe 2021/2024 fest
25.03.21
DGAP-Adhoc: The Social Chain AG: The Social Chain AG determines terms of Convertible Bond 2021/2024
16.03.21
DGAP-Adhoc: The Social Chain AG: The Social Chain AG gibt Wandelanleihe aus (deutsch)
16.03.21
DGAP-Adhoc: The Social Chain AG: The Social Chain AG gibt Wandelanleihe aus
16.03.21
DGAP-Adhoc: The Social Chain AG: The Social Chain AG issues convertible bond
09.03.21
SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: The Social Chain AG - Topline growth of 40% guided, Remains a BUY

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
25.03.21
54
Lumaland - sweet living im e-commerce Bereich