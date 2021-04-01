DGAP-Ad-hoc: The Social Chain AG / Key word(s): Corporate Action

The Social Chain AG: The Social Chain AG sucessfully places Convertible Bond 2021/2024 in the aggregate nominal amount of EUR 25,000,000.00



01-Apr-2021 / 19:51 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014



NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION, PUBLICATION OR TRANSMISSION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN ANY STATE OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA OR THE DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA (COLLECTIVELY, "UNITED STATES") OR TO ANY U.S. PERSON (AS DEFINED BELOW), CANADA, AUSTRALIA OR JAPAN OR ANY OTHER COUNTRY IN WHICH SUCH PUBLICATION MAY BE UNLAWFUL OR IN WHICH THE OFFERING OF SECURITIES IS SUBJECT TO REGULATORY RESTRICTIONS. THERE ARE OTHER RESTRICTIONS. PLEASE SEE THE IMPORTANT NOTE AT THE END OF THIS PUBLICATION.



The Social Chain AG sucessfully places Convertible Bond 2021/2024 in the aggregate nominal amount of EUR 25,000,000.00



Berlin, April 1, 2021 - Following the expiry of the subscription period (18 March to 31 March 2021) and the implementation of an accompanying private placement, The Social Chain AG (WKN: A1YC99, ISIN: DE000A1YC996, Ticker: PU11) ("Company") has received subscription applications for all of the 25,000 partial debentures of the Convertible Bond 2021/2024 with an aggregate nominal amount of EUR 25,000,000.00.

The fully-placed Convertible Bond 2021/2024 with a volume of EUR 25,000,000.00 carries an annual interest rate of 5.75% and has a term of three years. The initial conversion price is EUR 32.50. The Convertible Bond 2021/2024 is scheduled for inclusion in the unregulated official market (segment Quotation Board of the Open Market) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange on April 7, 2021.

The net proceeds from the issuance of the Convertible Bond 2021/2024 are to be used mainly to finance further growth of the Company's existing business activities, for selected acquisitions in the area of social media & eCommerce, and for general corporate purposes.