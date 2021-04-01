DGAP-Adhoc The Social Chain AG: The Social Chain AG sucessfully places Convertible Bond 2021/2024 in the aggregate nominal amount of EUR 25,000,000.00
DGAP-Ad-hoc: The Social Chain AG / Key word(s): Corporate Action
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014
The fully-placed Convertible Bond 2021/2024 with a volume of EUR 25,000,000.00 carries an annual interest rate of 5.75% and has a term of three years. The initial conversion price is EUR 32.50. The Convertible Bond 2021/2024 is scheduled for inclusion in the unregulated official market (segment Quotation Board of the Open Market) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange on April 7, 2021.
The net proceeds from the issuance of the Convertible Bond 2021/2024 are to be used mainly to finance further growth of the Company's existing business activities, for selected acquisitions in the area of social media & eCommerce, and for general corporate purposes.
