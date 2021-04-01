 
WWE to Report First Quarter 2021 Results

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
01.04.2021   

WWE (NYSE: WWE) announced that it will report its first quarter 2021 results on Thursday, April 22, 2021 after the close of the market. The Company’s Chairman & CEO, Vincent K. McMahon, President & Chief Revenue Officer, Nick Khan, Chief Brand Officer, Stephanie McMahon, and Chief Financial Officer, Kristina Salen, will host a conference call beginning at 5:00 p.m. ET to discuss the results.

All interested parties are welcome to listen to a live web cast that will be hosted through the Company’s web site at corporate.wwe.com/investors. Participants can access the conference call by dialing 855-200-4993 (toll free) or 323-794-2092 from outside the U.S. (conference ID for both lines: 5041109). Please reserve a line approximately 10 minutes prior to the start time of the conference call.

The earnings presentation referenced during the call will be made available on April 22, 2021 at corporate.wwe.com/investors. A replay of the call will be available approximately two hours after the conference call concludes, and can be accessed on the Company’s web site.

About WWE

WWE, a publicly traded company (NYSE: WWE), is an integrated media organization and recognized leader in global entertainment. The Company consists of a portfolio of businesses that create and deliver original content 52 weeks a year to a global audience. WWE is committed to family-friendly entertainment on its television programming, pay-per-view, digital media and publishing platforms. WWE’s TV-PG programming can be seen in more than 900 million homes worldwide in 28 languages through world-class distribution partners including NBCUniversal, FOX Sports, BT Sport, Sony India and Rogers. The award-winning WWE Network includes all live pay-per-views, scheduled programming and a massive video-on-demand library and is currently available in more than 180 countries. In the United States, NBCUniversal’s streaming service, Peacock, is the exclusive home to WWE Network. The Company is headquartered in Stamford, Conn., with offices in New York, Los Angeles, Orlando, Dubai, London, Mexico City, Mumbai, Munich, Riyadh, Shanghai, Singapore and Tokyo.

Additional information on WWE (NYSE: WWE) can be found at wwe.com and corporate.wwe.com.

Trademarks: All WWE programming, talent names, images, likenesses, slogans, wrestling moves, trademarks, logos and copyrights are the exclusive property of WWE and its subsidiaries. All other trademarks, logos and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.

ZeitTitel
30.03.21
USA Network and WWE’s NXT Extend Partnership
29.03.21
DraftKings and WWE Enter Historic New Deal
24.03.21
WWE ThunderDome Takes Over Yuengling Center
19.03.21
Hulk Hogan and Titus O’Neil to Host WrestleMania
17.03.21
WrestleMania Tickets on Sale This Friday, March 19
09.03.21
WrestleMania Tickets on Sale Next Tuesday, March 16

ZeitTitel
17.04.20
17
WWE (World Wrestling Entertainment) geht es weiter aufwärts?