electroCore, Inc. Announces Regulatory Approval in Canada

gammaCore Sapphire will be distributed in Canada by RSK Medical Inc., pursuant to an exclusive distribution agreement announced on January 26, 2021. The initial term of the agreement is three years, and the agreement contains customary terms and conditions, including minimum purchase commitments. “Patients and clinicians in Canada have been waiting years for this novel migraine and cluster headache therapy. RSK Medical Inc. is delighted to bring another breakthrough medical device technology to the Canadian marketplace. We look forward to working towards provincial healthcare funding for this patient group” said Scott Kadwell, President of RSK Medical Inc.

electroCore, Inc. (Nasdaq: ECOR), a commercial-stage bioelectronic medicine company, announced today that Health Canada has granted regulatory approval for the promotion and sale of the gammaCore Sapphire family of products in Canada for prevention and therapeutic treatment of migraine and cluster headache, as outlined in the registration application with Health Canada.

“Migraine Canada is pleased to learn that a new device to treat migraine and cluster headaches has been approved by Health Canada. Timely and equitable access to diverse and affordable treatment options and devices are essential for patients living with these painful and debilitating diseases” said Dr. Elizabeth Leroux, president of the Canadian Headache Society and the founder and chair of Migraine Canada.

“We are pleased to achieve another significant regulatory milestone as we expand our global business,” said Iain Strickland, electroCore’s Vice President of European Operations. “We are looking forward to supporting the growth of our Canadian distribution partner, RSK Medical Inc.”

About electroCore, Inc.

electroCore, Inc. is a commercial-stage bioelectronic medicine company dedicated to improving patient outcomes through its platform non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation therapy initially focused on the treatment of multiple conditions in neurology. The company’s current indications are the preventative treatment of cluster headache and migraine and acute treatment of migraine and episodic cluster headache.

For more information, visit www.electrocore.com .

About RSK Medical, Inc.

Headquartered in Ontario, RSK Medical Inc. brings a wealth of experience, knowledge and keen responsiveness as a medical device supplier and is dedicated to providing innovative and disruptive medical device technologies to the Canadian clinical and patient community.