 
checkAd

electroCore, Inc. Announces Regulatory Approval in Canada

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
05.04.2021, 13:59  |  67   |   |   

ROCKAWAY, NJ, April 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

electroCore, Inc. (Nasdaq: ECOR), a commercial-stage bioelectronic medicine company, announced today that Health Canada has granted regulatory approval for the promotion and sale of the gammaCore Sapphire family of products in Canada for prevention and therapeutic treatment of migraine and cluster headache, as outlined in the registration application with Health Canada.

gammaCore Sapphire will be distributed in Canada by RSK Medical Inc., pursuant to an exclusive distribution agreement announced on January 26, 2021. The initial term of the agreement is three years, and the agreement contains customary terms and conditions, including minimum purchase commitments. “Patients and clinicians in Canada have been waiting years for this novel migraine and cluster headache therapy. RSK Medical Inc. is delighted to bring another breakthrough medical device technology to the Canadian marketplace. We look forward to working towards provincial healthcare funding for this patient group” said Scott Kadwell, President of RSK Medical Inc.

“Migraine Canada is pleased to learn that a new device to treat migraine and cluster headaches has been approved by Health Canada. Timely and equitable access to diverse and affordable treatment options and devices are essential for patients living with these painful and debilitating diseases” said Dr. Elizabeth Leroux, president of the Canadian Headache Society and the founder and chair of Migraine Canada.

“We are pleased to achieve another significant regulatory milestone as we expand our global business,” said Iain Strickland, electroCore’s Vice President of European Operations. “We are looking forward to supporting the growth of our Canadian distribution partner, RSK Medical Inc.”

About electroCore, Inc.

electroCore, Inc. is a commercial-stage bioelectronic medicine company dedicated to improving patient outcomes through its platform non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation therapy initially focused on the treatment of multiple conditions in neurology. The company’s current indications are the preventative treatment of cluster headache and migraine and acute treatment of migraine and episodic cluster headache.

For more information, visit www.electrocore.com.

About RSK Medical, Inc.

Headquartered in Ontario, RSK Medical Inc. brings a wealth of experience, knowledge and keen responsiveness as a medical device supplier and is dedicated to providing innovative and disruptive medical device technologies to the Canadian clinical and patient community.

Seite 1 von 4
electroCore Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

electroCore, Inc. Announces Regulatory Approval in Canada ROCKAWAY, NJ, April 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - electroCore, Inc. (Nasdaq: ECOR), a commercial-stage bioelectronic medicine company, announced today that Health Canada has granted regulatory approval for the promotion and sale of the gammaCore …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Former U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for Energy Resources Frank Fannon Joins Standard Lithium ...
CytoDyn Completes $28.5 Million Convertible Note Financing with Conversion Rate at $10.00 Per Share ...
First Compassionate Special Permit (CSP) Patient in Philippines Improved Significantly 35 hours ...
GameStop Announces At-The-Market Equity Offering Program
Emergent BioSolutions On Track with Respect to COVID-19 Contractual Commitments; Receives Modified ...
Euro Sun Initiates Strategic Environmental Assessment Process for Rovina Valley Project
Plug Power, Chart Industries and Baker Hughes announce their intention to become cornerstone ...
Cidara Therapeutics Announces Agreement with Janssen to Develop and Commercialize AVCs for the ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY EXPANDS TEAM WITH TRADING, BLOCKCHAIN AND PRODUCT DESIGN SPECIALISTS
Tallinna Sadam audited Annual Report 2020 and dividend proposal
Titel
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des Geschäftsjahres 2020 und Informationen zur ...
Clean Power Capital Corp. (CSE: MOVE) (US OTC: MOTNF) (GERMANY: 2KGA) Becoming Powerful Player in Hydrogen Fueling Space
CytoDyn’s Leronlimab Decreased Mortality at 14 Days by 82% With Statistically ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Topline Data From its Phase 2b/3 COVID-19 Trial of Ifenprodil (3) 
Arbutus Biopharma, X-Chem and Proteros biostructures Enter into a Pan-Coronavirus Discovery ...
AgraFlora Announces Definitive Agreement to Sell its AAA Heidelberg Subsidiary
PureGold Milling Facility Achieves Design Capacity, Additional Liquidity Secured as PureGold Mine ...
Trillion Announces Closing of Debt Settlement
Clean Power Capital Corp. (CSE: MOVE) (US OTC: MOTNF) (GERMANY: 2KGA) Committed to Meeting Growing Hydrogen Demand
International development strategy pursuit in Asia and in the United States
Titel
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Promise for Smokers Seeking Alternatives
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Innovative Smoking Alternative
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
23.03.21
electroCore, Inc. Announces Exclusive Distribution Agreement with Silvert Medical Nv-Sa. For Western Europe
15.03.21
Chief Medical Officer of electroCore, Inc. Peter Staats, M.D. Describes Potential At-Home Solutions to Reduce Common COVID-19 Symptoms
11.03.21
electroCore Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
17.08.20
6
elektroCore, Inc. - mit MÄRZ 2020 FDA-Zulassung für die vorbeugende Behandlung von Migränekopfschmer