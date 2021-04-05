Tammy Wang Joins Korn Ferry as Vice President of Data Science and Machine Learning for Korn Ferry Digital

Wang joins Korn Ferry from an executive search firm, where she was vice president of data science and engineering. There, she built the firm’s data science team and machine learning platforms to deliver efficient recruiting results. Wang brings more than 20 years of experience to the firm and has held a number of impactful positions in data science and engineering. Previously, Wang was a senior director for Zillow, a director of revenue science with Microsoft, and a senior staff engineer and architect for The Walt Disney Internet Group.

Korn Ferry (NYSE: KFY) today announced that Tammy Wang has joined the firm as vice president of Data Science and Machine Learning for the company’s Digital line of business. Wang is based in Korn Ferry’s San Francisco office.

As the head of Data Science and Machine Learning for Korn Ferry Digital, Wang will be leveraging Korn Ferry’s proprietary data and benchmarks, client data and third-party market data to derive new insights and drive customer outcomes through the Korn Ferry Intelligence Cloud platform.

The Korn Ferry Intelligence Cloud delivers much needed insight to organizational leaders including both descriptive and predicative analytics, helping organizations enable business strategies through their talent. Korn Ferry proprietary data and benchmarks includes data from 70 million assessments, rewards data for 25 million incumbents at more than 25,000 companies across 150 countries, organizational survey data on 7 million employees and nearly 800 companies.

“Tammy has incredible experience working as a leader in the data science and machine learning space. Her breadth of industry and technical knowledge is going to be an asset to our team,” said Satish Gannu, chief technology officer, Korn Ferry Digital. “She specializes in building teams to deliver robust, scalable platforms to fuel the fast growth of various businesses including online search auction, content monetization and recruiting technology​. We’re thrilled to have her on board.”

Wang holds a doctorate degree in electrical engineering from Tulane University.

About Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry is a global organizational consulting firm. We work with our clients to design optimal organization structures, roles, and responsibilities. We help them hire the right people and advise them on how to reward and motivate their workforce while developing professionals as they navigate and advance their careers.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210405005075/en/