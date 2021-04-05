 
checkAd

Tammy Wang Joins Korn Ferry as Vice President of Data Science and Machine Learning for Korn Ferry Digital

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
05.04.2021, 14:00  |   |   |   

Korn Ferry (NYSE: KFY) today announced that Tammy Wang has joined the firm as vice president of Data Science and Machine Learning for the company’s Digital line of business. Wang is based in Korn Ferry’s San Francisco office.

Wang joins Korn Ferry from an executive search firm, where she was vice president of data science and engineering. There, she built the firm’s data science team and machine learning platforms to deliver efficient recruiting results. Wang brings more than 20 years of experience to the firm and has held a number of impactful positions in data science and engineering. Previously, Wang was a senior director for Zillow, a director of revenue science with Microsoft, and a senior staff engineer and architect for The Walt Disney Internet Group.

As the head of Data Science and Machine Learning for Korn Ferry Digital, Wang will be leveraging Korn Ferry’s proprietary data and benchmarks, client data and third-party market data to derive new insights and drive customer outcomes through the Korn Ferry Intelligence Cloud platform.

The Korn Ferry Intelligence Cloud delivers much needed insight to organizational leaders including both descriptive and predicative analytics, helping organizations enable business strategies through their talent. Korn Ferry proprietary data and benchmarks includes data from 70 million assessments, rewards data for 25 million incumbents at more than 25,000 companies across 150 countries, organizational survey data on 7 million employees and nearly 800 companies.

“Tammy has incredible experience working as a leader in the data science and machine learning space. Her breadth of industry and technical knowledge is going to be an asset to our team,” said Satish Gannu, chief technology officer, Korn Ferry Digital. “She specializes in building teams to deliver robust, scalable platforms to fuel the fast growth of various businesses including online search auction, content monetization and recruiting technology​. We’re thrilled to have her on board.”

Wang holds a doctorate degree in electrical engineering from Tulane University.

About Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry is a global organizational consulting firm. We work with our clients to design optimal organization structures, roles, and responsibilities. We help them hire the right people and advise them on how to reward and motivate their workforce while developing professionals as they navigate and advance their careers.

Korn Ferry Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Tammy Wang Joins Korn Ferry as Vice President of Data Science and Machine Learning for Korn Ferry Digital Korn Ferry (NYSE: KFY) today announced that Tammy Wang has joined the firm as vice president of Data Science and Machine Learning for the company’s Digital line of business. Wang is based in Korn Ferry’s San Francisco office. Wang joins Korn Ferry …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
California American Water Offers Firescape Class to Customers
ICL Signs Contract to Supply 600,000 Metric Tons of Potash to India During 2021
JT INVESTOR ALERT: ROSEN, A LEADING AND LONGSTANDING LAW FIRM, Encourages Jianpu Technology Inc. Investors with Large ...
DMS Completes Asset Purchase from Crisp Results; Announces Preliminary, Unaudited First-Quarter ...
HempFusion Provides Operational Update
Acadia Pharmaceuticals Receives Complete Response Letter from U.S. FDA for Supplemental New Drug ...
Knightscope Selects Velodyne Lidar Technology for Next-Generation Autonomous Security Solutions
Li-Cycle to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
NICE Actimize Achieves FinTech Breakthrough Award for Innovation in Wealth Management Surveillance ...
PVH Corp. Announces New Global Disaster Relief Partnership with Americares
Titel
BevCanna Signs White-Label Agreement with State B Beverages
Canadian Pacific, Kansas City Southern Receive Widespread Support for Creating First ...
Palantir Issues Additional Details About Life Sciences Capabilities to be Shown at “Double ...
Renewable Energy Group and Optimus Technologies Collaborate to Deliver Biodiesel to Fleets ...
AeroFarms and Hortifrut Announce R&D Partnership to Advance the Next Generation of Blueberry and ...
Arcimoto Announces Full Year 2020 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update
Cresco Labs Commends New York State for Passing Adult Use Cannabis Legislation
Heritage Cannabis Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Gilead Sciences Comments on the Passing of John C. Martin, PhD
NanoVibronix Adjourns Special Meeting of Stockholders
Titel
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Bristol Myers Squibb’s and bluebird bio’s Abecma ...
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Complete Merger
SHRMF BREAKING ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Champignon Brands Inc. Investors to Inquire About Class ...
FSD Pharma Enters into License Agreement to Develop FDA approved Veterinary Drugs for the Treatment ...
CYDY BREAKING ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages CytoDyn Inc. Investors with Large Losses to Secure Counsel Before ...
Palantir and Faurecia Embark on Long-Term Strategic Partnership
Argo Blockchain Purchases Land in Texas with Access to Power Generation Rights
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
01.04.21
Tim Wright Joins Korn Ferry as Senior Client Partner
15.03.21
Simon Holland Joins Korn Ferry
10.03.21
Korn Ferry Named a Leader in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Sales Training Service Providers