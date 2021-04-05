How Cheesy Are Casey’s New Made-From-Scratch Breadsticks? They’re Even Cheesier Than Your Dad

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ: CASY) has added new, made-from-scratch cheesy breadsticks to its tasty line-up of foods made in store kitchens across its 16-state footprint. Taking a page from its famous pizza, Casey’s cheesy breadsticks are baked with dough prepared fresh each day and topped with real whole milk mozzarella cheese – and a lot of it.

Casey’s teamed up with comedian and self-proclaimed cheesy dad Joel McHale to see if he’s met his match when it comes to cheesiness. (Graphic: Business Wire)

In fact, Casey’s cheesy breadsticks are so cheesy there was only one way to show just how truly cheesy they are: compare them to your cheesy dad. Casey’s teamed up with comedian and self-proclaimed cheesy dad Joel McHale to see if he’s met his match when it comes to cheesiness.

“I’m thrilled to be working with Casey’s and their cheesy breadsticks because I love cheese and I love cheese,” said Joel McHale. “Also, I love cheese.”

Casey’s cheesy breadsticks come in an 8-stick order along with marinara or cheese dipping sauce. As the fifth largest pizza chain in the country, Casey’s team members receive specific training on dough preparation and the special recipe to deliver the perfect pairing to Casey’s famous pizza. Guests can take a bite for a promotional price of $3.99 for an order of cheesy breadsticks through May 31.

“Casey’s is all about bringing more freshly prepared, delicious options with the same ‘wow’ that made our guests fall in love with our pizza,” said Michelle Wickham, Vice President of Prepared Food at Casey’s. “With cheesy breadsticks, we’re adding more made-fresh-daily menu items that our guests expect from Casey’s. And trust us, they’re very cheesy.”

Casey’s is inviting all of its guests to get involved in the cheesiness in a variety of ways by joining Casey’s Rewards and visiting www.caseys.com/cheesy:

Check out original cheesy dad jokes from comedian and dad Joel McHale;

Share fun memes with the cheesy dad in your life; and

Order cheesy breadsticks twice in April with Casey’s Rewards and earn 300 bonus points.

More information can be found at: www.caseys.com/cheesy.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey's General Stores is a Fortune 500 company (NASDAQ: CASY) operating over 2,200 convenience stores in 16 states. Founded more than 50 years ago, the company has grown to become the fourth-largest convenience store retailer and the fifth-largest pizza chain in the United States. Casey’s provides freshly prepared foods, quality fuel and friendly service at every location. Guests can enjoy pizza, donuts, other assorted bakery items, and a wide selection of beverages and snacks. Learn more and order online at www.caseys.com, or in the mobile app.

