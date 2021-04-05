 
checkAd

How Cheesy Are Casey’s New Made-From-Scratch Breadsticks? They’re Even Cheesier Than Your Dad

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
05.04.2021, 14:30  |  22   |   |   

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ: CASY) has added new, made-from-scratch cheesy breadsticks to its tasty line-up of foods made in store kitchens across its 16-state footprint. Taking a page from its famous pizza, Casey’s cheesy breadsticks are baked with dough prepared fresh each day and topped with real whole milk mozzarella cheese – and a lot of it.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210405005135/en/

Casey’s teamed up with comedian and self-proclaimed cheesy dad Joel McHale to see if he’s met his match when it comes to cheesiness. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Casey’s teamed up with comedian and self-proclaimed cheesy dad Joel McHale to see if he’s met his match when it comes to cheesiness. (Graphic: Business Wire)

In fact, Casey’s cheesy breadsticks are so cheesy there was only one way to show just how truly cheesy they are: compare them to your cheesy dad. Casey’s teamed up with comedian and self-proclaimed cheesy dad Joel McHale to see if he’s met his match when it comes to cheesiness.

“I’m thrilled to be working with Casey’s and their cheesy breadsticks because I love cheese and I love cheese,” said Joel McHale. “Also, I love cheese.”

Casey’s cheesy breadsticks come in an 8-stick order along with marinara or cheese dipping sauce. As the fifth largest pizza chain in the country, Casey’s team members receive specific training on dough preparation and the special recipe to deliver the perfect pairing to Casey’s famous pizza. Guests can take a bite for a promotional price of $3.99 for an order of cheesy breadsticks through May 31.

“Casey’s is all about bringing more freshly prepared, delicious options with the same ‘wow’ that made our guests fall in love with our pizza,” said Michelle Wickham, Vice President of Prepared Food at Casey’s. “With cheesy breadsticks, we’re adding more made-fresh-daily menu items that our guests expect from Casey’s. And trust us, they’re very cheesy.”

Casey’s is inviting all of its guests to get involved in the cheesiness in a variety of ways by joining Casey’s Rewards and visiting www.caseys.com/cheesy:

  • Check out original cheesy dad jokes from comedian and dad Joel McHale;
  • Share fun memes with the cheesy dad in your life; and
  • Order cheesy breadsticks twice in April with Casey’s Rewards and earn 300 bonus points.

More information can be found at: www.caseys.com/cheesy.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey's General Stores is a Fortune 500 company (NASDAQ: CASY) operating over 2,200 convenience stores in 16 states. Founded more than 50 years ago, the company has grown to become the fourth-largest convenience store retailer and the fifth-largest pizza chain in the United States. Casey’s provides freshly prepared foods, quality fuel and friendly service at every location. Guests can enjoy pizza, donuts, other assorted bakery items, and a wide selection of beverages and snacks. Learn more and order online at www.caseys.com, or in the mobile app.

Casey's General Stores Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

How Cheesy Are Casey’s New Made-From-Scratch Breadsticks? They’re Even Cheesier Than Your Dad Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ: CASY) has added new, made-from-scratch cheesy breadsticks to its tasty line-up of foods made in store kitchens across its 16-state footprint. Taking a page from its famous pizza, Casey’s cheesy breadsticks are baked …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
California American Water Offers Firescape Class to Customers
ICL Signs Contract to Supply 600,000 Metric Tons of Potash to India During 2021
JT INVESTOR ALERT: ROSEN, A LEADING AND LONGSTANDING LAW FIRM, Encourages Jianpu Technology Inc. Investors with Large ...
Acadia Pharmaceuticals Receives Complete Response Letter from U.S. FDA for Supplemental New Drug ...
HempFusion Provides Operational Update
DMS Completes Asset Purchase from Crisp Results; Announces Preliminary, Unaudited First-Quarter ...
Knightscope Selects Velodyne Lidar Technology for Next-Generation Autonomous Security Solutions
Origin Materials and AECI SANS Technical Fibers to Develop Carbon-Negative Materials for Apparel ...
Orthofix Announces FDA Clearance and Initial Patient Implant of the Company’s First 3D-Printed ...
Plug Power, Chart Industries and Baker Hughes announce their intention to become cornerstone ...
Titel
BevCanna Signs White-Label Agreement with State B Beverages
Canadian Pacific, Kansas City Southern Receive Widespread Support for Creating First ...
Palantir Issues Additional Details About Life Sciences Capabilities to be Shown at “Double ...
Renewable Energy Group and Optimus Technologies Collaborate to Deliver Biodiesel to Fleets ...
AeroFarms and Hortifrut Announce R&D Partnership to Advance the Next Generation of Blueberry and ...
Arcimoto Announces Full Year 2020 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update
Cresco Labs Commends New York State for Passing Adult Use Cannabis Legislation
Heritage Cannabis Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Gilead Sciences Comments on the Passing of John C. Martin, PhD
NanoVibronix Adjourns Special Meeting of Stockholders
Titel
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Bristol Myers Squibb’s and bluebird bio’s Abecma ...
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Complete Merger
SHRMF BREAKING ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Champignon Brands Inc. Investors to Inquire About Class ...
FSD Pharma Enters into License Agreement to Develop FDA approved Veterinary Drugs for the Treatment ...
CYDY BREAKING ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages CytoDyn Inc. Investors with Large Losses to Secure Counsel Before ...
Palantir and Faurecia Embark on Long-Term Strategic Partnership
Argo Blockchain Purchases Land in Texas with Access to Power Generation Rights
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
22.03.21
Casey’s Announces Agreement to Acquire 49 Oklahoma Stores
09.03.21
Casey's Third Quarter Diluted EPS Up 14% from Prior Year
08.03.21
Casey's Awards $1 Million in Grants to Local Schools Through Its Cash for Classrooms Grant Program