 
checkAd

Shareholder Alert Robbins LLP Reminds Investors that Workhorse Group, Inc. (WKHS) is Being Sued for Misleading Shareholders

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
05.04.2021, 20:19  |  70   |   |   

Shareholder rights law firm Robbins LLP reminds investors that a purchaser of Workhorse Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: WKHS) filed a class action complaint against the Company and its officers and directors for alleged violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 between July 7, 2020 and February 23, 2021. Workhorse Group develops and manufactures electric delivery vehicles.

If you suffered a loss due to Workhorse Group, Inc.'s misconduct, click here.

Workhorse Group, Inc. (WKHS) Misled Shareholders About Its Ability to Obtain a Delivery Vehicle Contract With the USPS

According to the complaint, Workhorse Group was vying for the USPS's Next Generation Delivery Vehicle project, a competitive multiyear acquisition process for replacing approximately 165,000 package delivery vehicles. The contract was thought to be worth approximately $6.3 billion. During the class period, Workhorse Group touted its potential to obtain the USPS contract, speculated that its all-electric vehicle "is probably the perfect vehicle for them," and noted that the contract "would be transforming for the company."

These statements turned out to be false and/or misleading. Workhorse failed to disclose that: (1) the Company was merely hoping that USPS was going to select an electric vehicle as its Next Generation Delivery Vehicle, and had no assurance or indication from USPS that this was the case; and (2) the Company had concealed the fact that – as revealed by the postmaster general in explaining the ultimate decision not to select an electric vehicle – electrifying the USPS's entire fleet would be impractical and extremely expensive.

The truth was revealed on February 23, 2021, when the USPS announced, "it awarded a 10-year contract to Oshkosh, WI, based Oshkosh Defense, to manufacture a new generation of U.S.-built postal delivery vehicles that will drive the most dramatic modernization of the USPS fleet in three decades." On this news, the price of Workhorse fell $14.88, or 47%, on February 23, 2021, and continued to drop in after-hours trading to open at $14.07 the next day.

If you purchased shares of Workhorse Group, Inc. (WKHS) between July 7, 2020 and February 23, 2021, you have until May 7, 2021, to ask the court to appoint you lead plaintiff for the class.

All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or expenses.

Contact us to learn more:
Lauren Levi
(800) 350-6003
llevi@robbinsllp.com
Shareholder Information Form

Robbins LLP is a nationally recognized leader in shareholder rights law. To be notified if a class action against Workhorse Group, Inc. settles or to receive free alerts about company executives engaged in wrongdoing, sign up for Stock Watch today.

Attorney Advertising. Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Workhorse Group Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: Workhorse Group
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Shareholder Alert Robbins LLP Reminds Investors that Workhorse Group, Inc. (WKHS) is Being Sued for Misleading Shareholders Shareholder rights law firm Robbins LLP reminds investors that a purchaser of Workhorse Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: WKHS) filed a class action complaint against the Company and its officers and directors for alleged violations of the Securities Exchange …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Plug Power, Chart Industries and Baker Hughes announce their intention to become cornerstone ...
Cadence Unveils Next-Generation Palladium Z2 and Protium X2 Systems to Dramatically Accelerate ...
Westwater Resources to Host a Virtual Non-Deal Roadshow on Wednesday, April 7, 2021
T-Mobile Accelerator Kicks Off Spring Program Fueling 5G Innovation in Immersive AR/VR Technologies ...
HempFusion Provides Operational Update
ViacomCBS Networks International (VCNI) Agrees to Acquire Chilevisión
ICL Signs Contract to Supply 600,000 Metric Tons of Potash to India During 2021
Acadia Pharmaceuticals Receives Complete Response Letter from U.S. FDA for Supplemental New Drug ...
KORE Hosts Investor Webcast in Connection with its Previously Announced Combination with Cerberus ...
California American Water Offers Firescape Class to Customers
Titel
BevCanna Signs White-Label Agreement with State B Beverages
Canadian Pacific, Kansas City Southern Receive Widespread Support for Creating First ...
Palantir Issues Additional Details About Life Sciences Capabilities to be Shown at “Double ...
Renewable Energy Group and Optimus Technologies Collaborate to Deliver Biodiesel to Fleets ...
AeroFarms and Hortifrut Announce R&D Partnership to Advance the Next Generation of Blueberry and ...
Arcimoto Announces Full Year 2020 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update
Gilead Sciences Comments on the Passing of John C. Martin, PhD
Cresco Labs Commends New York State for Passing Adult Use Cannabis Legislation
Heritage Cannabis Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results
NanoVibronix Adjourns Special Meeting of Stockholders
Titel
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Bristol Myers Squibb’s and bluebird bio’s Abecma ...
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Complete Merger
SHRMF BREAKING ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Champignon Brands Inc. Investors to Inquire About Class ...
FSD Pharma Enters into License Agreement to Develop FDA approved Veterinary Drugs for the Treatment ...
CYDY BREAKING ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages CytoDyn Inc. Investors with Large Losses to Secure Counsel Before ...
Palantir and Faurecia Embark on Long-Term Strategic Partnership
Argo Blockchain Purchases Land in Texas with Access to Power Generation Rights
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
02.04.21
Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Announces Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Workhorse Group, Inc. Class Action Lawsuit
23.03.21
Alles außer Tesla und VW: Diese 22 E-Auto-Aktien müssen Sie kennen – Mick Knauff: „Davon Nio, Geely, Fisker und BYD mit Top-Chancen“
15.03.21
Shareholder Alert: Robbins LLP Announces That Workhorse Group, Inc. (WKHS) is Being Sued for Misleading Shareholders
14.03.21
Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Investors of Deadline for Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Workhorse Group Inc.
12.03.21
WKHS INVESTOR ALERT: ROSEN, TOP RANKED AND TRUSTED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Workhorse Group Inc. Investors with Large Losses to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline in Securities Class Action First Filed by Firm – WKHS
10.03.21
Notice of Lead Plaintiff Deadline for Shareholders in the Workhorse Group, Inc. Class Action Lawsuit
10.03.21
WORKHORSE GROUP SHAREHOLDER ALERT by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors With Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Workhorse Group, Inc. - WKHS
09.03.21
WORKHORSE GROUP ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Workhorse Group, Inc. and Encourages Investors With Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
08.03.21
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Files Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Workhorse Group Inc. – WKHS

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
30.03.21
1.137
Workhorse Group