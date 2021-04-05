Core Canadian Dividend Trust Declares Monthly Fund Distribution

TORONTO, April 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX: CDD.UN) Core Canadian Dividend Trust declares a monthly fund distribution in the amount of $0.02665 per unit, payable on April 30, 2021 to unitholders of record on April 15, 2021.



