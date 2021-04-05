 
checkAd

TravelCenters of America Inc. First Quarter 2021 Conference Call Scheduled for Tuesday, May 4th

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
05.04.2021, 22:15  |  28   |   |   

TravelCenters of America Inc. (Nasdaq: TA) today announced that it will issue a press release containing its first quarter 2021 financial results after the Nasdaq closes on Monday, May 3, 2021. On Tuesday, May 4, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time, Chief Executive Officer Jonathan Pertchik, President Barry Richards and Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer Peter Crage will host a conference call to discuss these results.

The conference call telephone number is (877) 329-4614. Participants calling from outside the United States and Canada should dial (412) 317-5437. No pass code is necessary to access the call from either number. Participants should dial in about 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start of the call. A replay of the conference call will be available through Tuesday, May 11, 2021. To hear the replay, dial (412) 317-0088. The replay pass code is 10153756.

A live audio webcast of the conference call will also be available in a listen-only mode on the company's website, which is located at www.ta-petro.com. Participants who want to access the webcast should visit the company's website about five minutes before the call. The archived webcast will be available for replay on the company's website after the call.

About TravelCenters of America Inc.:

TravelCenters of America Inc. (Nasdaq: TA) is the nation's largest publicly traded full-service travel center network. Founded in 1972 and headquartered in Westlake, Ohio, its nearly 20,000 employees serve customers in over 270 locations in 44 states and Canada, principally under the TA, Petro Stopping Centers and TA Express brands. Offerings include diesel and gasoline fuel, convenience stores, truck maintenance and repair, full-service and quick-service restaurants, car and truck parking and other services and amenities dedicated to providing great experiences for professional drivers and the general motoring public. TravelCenters of America operates over 600 full-service and quick-service restaurants and 9 proprietary brands, including Iron Skillet and Country Pride. For more information, visit www.ta-petro.com.

TravelCenters of America Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

TravelCenters of America Inc. First Quarter 2021 Conference Call Scheduled for Tuesday, May 4th TravelCenters of America Inc. (Nasdaq: TA) today announced that it will issue a press release containing its first quarter 2021 financial results after the Nasdaq closes on Monday, May 3, 2021. On Tuesday, May 4, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Plug Power, Chart Industries and Baker Hughes announce their intention to become cornerstone ...
T-Mobile Accelerator Kicks Off Spring Program Fueling 5G Innovation in Immersive AR/VR Technologies ...
Cadence Unveils Next-Generation Palladium Z2 and Protium X2 Systems to Dramatically Accelerate ...
ViacomCBS Networks International (VCNI) Agrees to Acquire Chilevisión
Westwater Resources to Host a Virtual Non-Deal Roadshow on Wednesday, April 7, 2021
HempFusion Provides Operational Update
ICL Signs Contract to Supply 600,000 Metric Tons of Potash to India During 2021
KORE Hosts Investor Webcast in Connection with its Previously Announced Combination with Cerberus ...
Acadia Pharmaceuticals Receives Complete Response Letter from U.S. FDA for Supplemental New Drug ...
Zep Takes a Stand for Sustainability with New Stewardship Focus
Titel
BevCanna Signs White-Label Agreement with State B Beverages
Canadian Pacific, Kansas City Southern Receive Widespread Support for Creating First ...
Palantir Issues Additional Details About Life Sciences Capabilities to be Shown at “Double ...
Renewable Energy Group and Optimus Technologies Collaborate to Deliver Biodiesel to Fleets ...
AeroFarms and Hortifrut Announce R&D Partnership to Advance the Next Generation of Blueberry and ...
Arcimoto Announces Full Year 2020 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update
Gilead Sciences Comments on the Passing of John C. Martin, PhD
Cresco Labs Commends New York State for Passing Adult Use Cannabis Legislation
Heritage Cannabis Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results
NanoVibronix Adjourns Special Meeting of Stockholders
Titel
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Bristol Myers Squibb’s and bluebird bio’s Abecma ...
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Complete Merger
SHRMF BREAKING ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Champignon Brands Inc. Investors to Inquire About Class ...
FSD Pharma Enters into License Agreement to Develop FDA approved Veterinary Drugs for the Treatment ...
CYDY BREAKING ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages CytoDyn Inc. Investors with Large Losses to Secure Counsel Before ...
Palantir and Faurecia Embark on Long-Term Strategic Partnership
Argo Blockchain Purchases Land in Texas with Access to Power Generation Rights
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer