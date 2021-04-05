Carriage Services Announces Release of Annual Shareholder Letter

HOUSTON, April 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mel Payne, Chairman and CEO of Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE: CSV), issued the following statement, “Today after the market closed, we released my Shareholder Letter, along with filing a related Current Report on Form 8-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission, as my Shareholder Letter contains our Year to Date February 2021 Comparative Performance Highlights (shown below), as well as highly transparent individual performance data on the four large acquisitions we made during the last quarter of 2019/early 2020. The Cover Theme for my 50 page Shareholder Letter is, “A Tale of High Performance Transformation.”

Record Same Store Funeral Contracts of 7,734, an increase of 29.2%;

Record Total Revenue of $65.7 million, an increase of 26.9%;

Record Total Field EBITDA of $32.2 million, an increase of 58.9%;

Record Total Field EBITDA Margin of 49.0%, an increase of 980 basis points;

Record Adjusted Consolidated EBITDA of $25.2 million, an increase of 77.2%;

Record Adjusted Consolidated EBITDA Margin of 38.3%, an increase of 1,090 basis points;

Record Adjusted Net Income of $11.7 million, an increase of 212.9%;

Record Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share of $0.64, an increase of 220.0%;

Estimated Adjusted Free Cash Flow of $13.8 million, an increase of 91.4%;

Estimated Adjusted Free Cash Flow Margin of 21.1%, an increase of 710 basis points;

Estimated Total Net Debt outstanding as of March 19, 2021 of $441.8 million; and

Estimated Total Net Debt to Rolling Twelve Month Adjusted Consolidated EBITDA of $115.2 million, equal to 3.83 times.

When we report our record first quarter results in late April, we will include an updated and increased “Two Year Scenario” for 2021 and 2022 that reflects continued performance momentum in all areas of our funeral and cemetery portfolios, as well as continued rapid progress in deleveraging our balance sheet. We also expect to be in a position to refinance our $400 million of 6 5/8% senior notes on what we expect will be substantially better terms given the transformation in our credit profile over the last fifteen months,” concluded Mr. Payne.

Carriage Services is a leading provider of funeral and cemetery services and merchandise in the United States. Carriage operates 174 funeral homes in 26 states and 32 cemeteries in 12 states.

For more information, please contact Ben Brink at 713-332-8441 or email InvestorRelations@carriageservices.com.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures:

This press release includes the use of certain financial measures that are not GAAP measures. The Non-GAAP financial measures are presented for additional information and are reconciled to their most comparable GAAP measures, all of which are reflected in the tables below.

Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted Net Income (in thousands):

For the Two Months Ended February

2020

2021

Net Income $ 3,380 $ 10,405 Special Items, Net of Tax(1) Acquisition and Divestiture Expenses 90 — Severance and Separation Costs 228 726 Performance Awards Cancellation and Exchange — 56 Accretion of Discount on Convertible Subordinated Notes(1) 43 20 Natural Disaster and Pandemic Costs — 497 Adjusted Net Income $ 3,741 $ 11,704 (1) Special Items are typically taxed at the federal statutory rate of 21.0%, except for the Accretion of Discount on Convertible Subordinated Notes, as this is a non-tax deductible item.

Reconciliation of Net Income to Consolidated EBITDA, Adjusted Consolidated EBITDA (in thousands) and Adjusted Consolidated EBITDA Margin:



For the Two Months Ended February

2020

2021

Net Income $ 3,380 $ 10,405 Total Expense for Income Taxes 1,449 4,459 Income Before Income Taxes $ 4,829 $ 14,864 Interest Expense 5,616 5,063 Accretion of Discount on Convertible Subordinated Notes 43 20 Non-Cash Stock Compensation 400 583 Depreciation & Amortization 2,905 3,075 Other, Net (2 ) (1 ) Consolidated EBITDA $ 13,791 $ 23,604 Adjusted For: Acquisition and Divestiture Expenses 114 — Severance and Separation Costs 288 919 Natural Disaster and Pandemic Costs — 629 Adjusted Consolidated EBITDA $ 14,193 $ 25,152 Revenue $ 51,790 $ 65,707 Adjusted Consolidated EBITDA Margin 27.4 % 38.3 %

Reconciliation of Funeral and Cemetery Operating Income to Funeral and Cemetery Field EBITDA (in thousands):

For the Two Months Ended February

2020

2021

Funeral Operating Income (GAAP) $ 12,622 $ 19,135 Depreciation & Amortization 1,907 1,815 Regional & Unallocated Costs 2,011 2,997 Less: Funeral Financial EBITDA (1,367 ) (1,511 ) Other Funeral EBITDA (180 ) (182 ) Funeral Divested/Planned Divested EBITDA (457 ) (196 ) Funeral Field EBITDA $ 14,536 $ 22,058





For the Two Months Ended February

2020

2021

Cemetery Operating Income (GAAP) $ 2,523 $ 6,349 Depreciation & Amortization 757 1,067 Regional & Unallocated Costs 462 857 Less: Cemetery Financial EBITDA (1,239 ) (1,882 ) Cemetery Divested/Planned Divested EBITDA (1 ) (15 ) Cemetery Field EBITDA $ 2,502 $ 6,376

Components of Total Field EBITDA (in thousands):

For the Two Months Ended February 2020

2021

Funeral Field EBITDA $ 14,536 $ 22,058 Cemetery Field EBITDA 2,502 6,376 Funeral Financial EBITDA 1,367 1,511 Cemetery Financial EBITDA 1,239 1,882 Other Funeral EBITDA 180 182 Divested/Planned Divested EBITDA 458 211 Total Field EBITDA $ 20,282 $ 32,220

Reconciliation of GAAP Basic Earnings Per Share to Adjusted Basic Earnings Per Share:

For the Two Months Ended February 2020

2021

GAAP Basic Earnings Per Share $ 0.18 $ 0.58 Special Items 0.02 0.07 Adjusted Basic Earnings Per Share $ 0.20 $ 0.65

Reconciliation of GAAP Diluted Earnings Per Share to Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share:

For the Two Months Ended February 2020

2021

GAAP Diluted Earnings Per Share $ 0.18 $ 0.57 Special Items 0.02 0.07 Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share $ 0.20 $ 0.64

Reconciliation of Cash Flow Provided by Operations to Adjusted Free Cash Flow (in thousands) and Adjusted Free Cash Flow Margin:

For the Two Months Ended February

2020

2021

Cash Flow Provided by Operations $ 7,859 $ 13,761 Cash Used for Maintenance Capital Expenditures (1,031 ) (1,471 ) Free Cash Flow $ 6,828 $ 12,290 Plus: Incremental Special Items: Acquisition and Divestiture Costs 114 — Severance and Separation Costs 288 919 Natural Disaster and Pandemic Costs — 629 Adjusted Free Cash Flow $ 7,230 $ 13,838 Revenue $ 51,790 $ 65,707 Adjusted Free Cash Flow Margin 14.0 % 21.1 %

