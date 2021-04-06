Publication of prospectus and commencement of application period for Share Issue in Interoil Exploration and Production ASA

Interoil Exploration and Production ASA (the "Company") refers to the announcement published on 29 March 2021 in which the Company announced a contemplated share issue with gross proceeds of up to NOK 37,000,000 (the "Share Issue"). The Share Issue is directed towards Norwegian investors and international institutional investors pursuant to and in compliance with applicable exemptions from relevant registration, filing and prospectus requirements, and subject to other applicable selling restrictions. The Share Issue comprises the issue of up to 25,342,462 new shares in the Company at a subscription price of NOK 1.46 per share. The minimum subscription amount in the Share Issue will is NOK 10,000.

The Company has today published a national prospectus registered in Norway (the "Prospectus"), providing further details on the Company and the Share Issue. The Prospectus and Application form are attached below. Both documents are also available on the Company's web site at the following link:

Norwegian investors with access to VPS investor services may also access the Prospectus and submit applications online by using the following link:

The application period for the Share Issue commences today, 6 April 2021, at 09:00 (CEST) and will close on 13 April 2021 at 16:30 (CEST). The Company reserves the right to close or extend the application period at any time at its sole discretion, at short notice. Further details are provided in the Prospectus.

Allocations of shares in the Share Issue will be made at the discretion of the Company's Board of Directors and the completion of the Share Issue is conditional upon approval by the Company's Board of Directors.

Further information regarding the Share Issue and the terms thereof, is included in the Prospectus.

Interoil will stream an investor webinar today at 14:00 CEST. The presentation material is available below and on the company’s website. To join the online event, please register via the following link: