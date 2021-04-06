Transactions in connection with share buy-back program
|On 30 November 2020, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the Company) announced first phase of a share buy-back program in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”). The share buy-back program of up to DKK 10bn is to be executed during a 15-month period beginning 1 December 2020.
|During the first phase of the program running from 1 December 2020 up to 29 April 2021, the Company will buy-back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 3.3bn.
|The following transactions have been made under the program in the period 29 March 2021 to 31 March 2021:
|Number of A shares
|Average purchase price A shares, DKK
Transaction value,
A shares, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)
|39,521
|497,208,475
|29 March 2021
|200
|13,398.6000
|2,679,720
|30 March 2021
|200
|13,616.9500
|2,723,390
|31 March 2021
|200
|13,922.4500
|2,784,490
|Total 29-31 March 2021
|600
|8,187,600
|Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S 31 March 2021*
|636
|13,646.0000
|8,678,856
|Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)
|40,757
|514,074,931
|Number of B shares
|Average purchase price B shares, DKK
Transaction value,
B shares, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)
|158,117
|2,142,065,213
|29 March 2021
|1,000
|14,253.3050
|14,253,305
|30 March 2021
|1,000
|14,531.4850
|14,531,485
|31 March 2021
|1,000
|14,859.4950
|14,859,495
|Total 29-31 March 2021
|3,000
|43,644,285
|Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S 31 March 2021*
|1,920
|14,548.0950
|27,932,342
|Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)
|163,037
|2,213,641,840
|*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller Holding A/S participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.
With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 149,627 A shares and 627,086 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 3.88% of the share capital.
Details of each transaction are included as appendix.
Copenhagen, 6 April 2021
Contact persons:
Head of Investor Relations, Stig Frederiksen, tel. +45 3363 3106
Head of Media Relations, Signe Wagner, tel. +45 3363 1901
