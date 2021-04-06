Announcement

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 30 November 2020, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the Company) announced first phase of a share buy-back program in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”). The share buy-back program of up to DKK 10bn is to be executed during a 15-month period beginning 1 December 2020.

During the first phase of the program running from 1 December 2020 up to 29 April 2021, the Company will buy-back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 3.3bn.

The following transactions have been made under the program in the period 29 March 2021 to 31 March 2021:

Number of A shares Average purchase price A shares, DKK Transaction value,

A shares, DKK

Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S) 39,521 497,208,475

29 March 2021 200 13,398.6000 2,679,720

30 March 2021 200 13,616.9500 2,723,390

31 March 2021 200 13,922.4500 2,784,490

Total 29-31 March 2021 600 8,187,600

Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S 31 March 2021* 636 13,646.0000 8,678,856

Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S) 40,757 514,074,931

Number of B shares Average purchase price B shares, DKK Transaction value,

B shares, DKK

Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S) 158,117 2,142,065,213

29 March 2021 1,000 14,253.3050 14,253,305

30 March 2021 1,000 14,531.4850 14,531,485

31 March 2021 1,000 14,859.4950 14,859,495

Total 29-31 March 2021 3,000 43,644,285

Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S 31 March 2021* 1,920 14,548.0950 27,932,342

Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S) 163,037 2,213,641,840

*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller Holding A/S participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.