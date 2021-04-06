Origin Materials and AECI Much Asphalt to Develop Low-Carbon Asphalt

The partnership expands an existing joint development program to launch a new technical program focused on the development and use of sustainable low-carbon asphalt world-wide.

Origin Materials, Inc. (“Origin Materials”) , the world’s leading carbon negative materials company, and AECI Much Asphalt, the largest commercial asphalt producer in southern Africa, today announced a partnership to develop novel, low-carbon asphalt built on the Origin Materials carbon-negative technology platform.

AECI Much Asphalt is an AECI Group company and AECI is a strategic investor in Origin Materials. The partnership with Origin Materials reflects the commitment of AECI Much Asphalt and its parent company to deliver innovative environmental solutions. AECI Much Asphalt intends to leverage Origin Materials’ technology to create economic growth and increase the sustainability of its products. The collaboration is expected to create substantial value in the developing African market, where AECI Much Asphalt is currently active.

The collaboration leverages the leadership position of AECI Much Asphalt as a specialty product and services company, which provides value-adding solutions to customers through science and technology, as well as Origin Materials’ patented, disruptive, carbon-negative technology.

Origin Materials believes its technology platform, which turns inexpensive, sustainable wood residues into carbon-negative materials, will help to revolutionize the production of a wide range of end products, including clothing, textiles, plastics, packaging, car parts, tires, carpeting, toys, and more with a ~$1 trillion addressable market.

In addition, Origin Materials’ technology platform is expected to provide stable pricing largely de-coupled from the petroleum supply chain, which is exposed to more volatility than supply chains based on sustainable wood residues.

“AECI Much Asphalt and Origin Materials are both committed to innovative, sustainable solutions for bringing the globe to net zero as quickly as possible,” said Origin Materials co-CEO Rich Riley. “With AECI Much Asphalt’s leadership position in asphalt and extensive reach as a supplier to the African continent, we expect that this partnership can result in a significant reduction in carbon emissions and will play a key role in Origin Materials’ mission to enable the world’s transition to sustainable materials.”