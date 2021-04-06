 
checkAd

Zuora’s Subscribed Institute Welcomes Boston Consulting Group to the Think Tank

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
06.04.2021, 14:00  |  28   |   |   

Zuora, Inc., (NYSE:ZUO) the leading subscription management platform provider, today announced its joint research with Boston Consulting Group (BCG) in collaboration with the Subscribed Institute, Zuora’s think tank for the Subscription Economy. BCG joins the Institute’s growing ecosystem of partners, academics, and practitioners, focused on solving the challenges and unlocking opportunities to help subscription companies succeed.

The newest research1 from BCG and the Subscribed Institute suggests that 70-80% of the revenue of a successful subscription business should come from existing customers to optimize growth. However, many companies often fall short of monetizing those relationships, according to the report, “How to Nail the “Land and Expand” Model to Drive Subscription Growth.”

Co-author and pricing expert John Pineda, Partner and Director at BCG said, “Freemium models are useful for customer acquisition and expansion, but not for generating actual revenue growth. Technology companies that focus on landing a bunch of new accounts, without taking care of them will end up losing customers, as well as the incredible growth they represent. Pricing to value is key to improving core business profitability-- and the subscription model makes it easy.”

The report explores the direct correlation between the “land and expand” strategy and annual recurring revenue, by comparing non-subscription to subscription-based technology companies. Findings suggest that businesses with 70-80% of revenue coming from existing customers can achieve:

  • Nearly 2X Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) Growth. When compared to traditional Hardware and Software companies, enterprise SaaS companies consistently focus on the expansion of revenue across four critical dimensions: upselling, cross-selling, growing volume, and capturing price increases.
  • 30% Higher ARR. SaaS companies are stronger than non-SaaS companies at escaping the “leaky bucket” trap with a stronger investment in providing ongoing value to existing customers.
  • Bigger Upsell Opportunity. For SaaS companies, land, expand, and retain performance improves with increase in ARR. Companies with more than $100 million in ARR consistently outperformed companies with less than $10 million in ARR in overall growth (+14%), average net expansion (+12%), upsell revenue expansion (+10%), new customer growth (+2%), and churn (3% lower).

“As-a-service business models are the future of economic growth,” said Amy Konary, Founder and Chair, the Subscribed Institute at Zuora and former IDC analyst for digital business models of nearly 20 years. “We’re thrilled to partner with BCG to continue providing the world with the leading research and expertise on subscription strategy and monetization.”

Seite 1 von 2


Zuora Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Zuora’s Subscribed Institute Welcomes Boston Consulting Group to the Think Tank Zuora, Inc., (NYSE:ZUO) the leading subscription management platform provider, today announced its joint research with Boston Consulting Group (BCG) in collaboration with the Subscribed Institute, Zuora’s think tank for the Subscription Economy. BCG …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Illumina Announces Preliminary Revenue for First Quarter Fiscal Year 2021
ViacomCBS Networks International (VCNI) Agrees to Acquire Chilevisión
Organigram Acquires Soft Chew Manufacturer: Edibles & Infusions Corporation, a Cannabis Processor Backed by Decades of Confectionary Experience
Carbios: 2021 Strategic Update & 2020 Annual Results
T-Mobile Accelerator Kicks Off Spring Program Fueling 5G Innovation in Immersive AR/VR Technologies ...
Veolia Calls on Suez to Engage in Dialogue in Order to Build Together the Global Champion of ...
Shareholder Alert: Robbins LLP Reminds Investors that Workhorse Group, Inc. (WKHS) is Being Sued for Misleading ...
Palantir Issues Additional Details About Industrials Capabilities to be Shown at “Double Click” ...
Organigram to Report Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results on April 13, 2021
Endeavor Bank Announces 2020 Year End Financial Results
Titel
Canadian Pacific, Kansas City Southern Receive Widespread Support for Creating First ...
Palantir Issues Additional Details About Life Sciences Capabilities to be Shown at “Double ...
Illumina Announces Preliminary Revenue for First Quarter Fiscal Year 2021
Renewable Energy Group and Optimus Technologies Collaborate to Deliver Biodiesel to Fleets ...
Heritage Cannabis Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results
ViacomCBS Networks International (VCNI) Agrees to Acquire Chilevisión
Arcimoto Announces Full Year 2020 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update
Gilead Sciences Comments on the Passing of John C. Martin, PhD
Cresco Labs Commends New York State for Passing Adult Use Cannabis Legislation
NanoVibronix Adjourns Special Meeting of Stockholders
Titel
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Bristol Myers Squibb’s and bluebird bio’s Abecma ...
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Complete Merger
SHRMF BREAKING ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Champignon Brands Inc. Investors to Inquire About Class ...
FSD Pharma Enters into License Agreement to Develop FDA approved Veterinary Drugs for the Treatment ...
CYDY BREAKING ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages CytoDyn Inc. Investors with Large Losses to Secure Counsel Before ...
Argo Blockchain Purchases Land in Texas with Access to Power Generation Rights
Palantir and Faurecia Embark on Long-Term Strategic Partnership
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Halo Labs Announces Partnership with Zkittlez Providing Award Winning Genetics in Oregon

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
22.03.21
Zuora-Aktie: Vom Abo-Zeitalter profitieren
18.03.21
Zuora to Hold Investor Day on April 12, 2021
17.03.21
Zuora Collect AI Helps Companies Recover Up to 20% More Subscription Revenue
11.03.21
Zuora Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2021 Results

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
15.02.21
18
Wer kennt diese Aktie und hat eine Meinung dazu?