Tetra Tech Wins $49 Million USACE Environmental Services Contract

Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEK), a leading provider of high-end consulting and engineering services, announced today that the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), Louisville District awarded the Company a $49 million, multiple-award, architecture and engineering services contract to support facilities throughout the United States.

Under this five-year contract, Tetra Tech will provide environmental services for the protection and restoration of the natural environment, including designs, studies, surveys, and application of sustainable and innovative technologies. Tetra Tech’s scientists and engineers will leverage high-end technology and advanced analytics to address priority issues such as emerging contaminants, including per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS).

“USACE has been a valued client for more than 40 years,” said Dan Batrack, Tetra Tech Chairman and CEO. “We look forward to continuing to use our Leading with Science approach to support USACE’s environmental management initiatives.”

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech is a leading provider of high-end consulting and engineering services for projects worldwide. With 20,000 associates working together, Tetra Tech provides clear solutions to complex problems in water, environment, sustainable infrastructure, renewable energy, and international development. We are Leading with Science to provide sustainable and resilient solutions for our clients. For more information about Tetra Tech, please visit tetratech.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

Any statements made in this release that are not based on historical fact are forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements made in this release represent management’s best judgment as to what may occur in the future. However, Tetra Tech’s actual outcome and results are not guaranteed and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions ("Future Factors"), and may differ materially from what is expressed. For a description of Future Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements, see the discussion under the section "Risk Factors" included in the Company’s Form 10-K and Form 10-Q filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

