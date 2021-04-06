Healthy Recipe Cards and Food Boxes Provided to Low-Income Families Nationwide
Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE: HLF) in partnership with Feed the Children, a leading nonprofit focused on alleviating childhood hunger, under the Nutrition for Zero Hunger initiative, today announced it will supply 48,000 sets of healthy snack and meal recipe cards as part of Feed the Children’s food boxes distributed to low-income families throughout the U.S. Similar to meal-kit services, the meal and snack recipes, designed by Herbalife Nutrition’s team of nutrition experts and registered dietitians, include affordable ingredients often included in food donation boxes.
According to a recent global food insecurity survey, commissioned by Feed the Children and Herbalife Nutrition, under the Nutrition for Zero Hunger partnership, 73 percent of Americans have experienced food insecurity, or lack of available financial resources to feed a household, for the first time since the start of the pandemic. Meanwhile, 65 percent have also struggled to eat a diet that aligns with their national dietary guidelines. The survey included over 9,000 respondents from 21 countries.
According to the food insecurity survey, Americans reported having a hard time following dietary guidelines due to the following barriers:
- 56 percent struggle to store fresh foods during the pandemic, due to less frequent trips to the grocery store
- 47 percent said healthy food is too expensive
- 40 percent are not sure which foods fall into dietary categories
- 34 percent do not have healthy food available in their area
“In creating these recipes, we kept in mind the barriers that many people face when dealing with food insecurity,” said Susan Bowerman, M.S., RD, CSSD, CSOWM, FAND, senior director Worldwide Nutrition Education and Training, Herbalife Nutrition. “Our team of experts are eager to continue working towards providing similar materials and resources to all of our Nutrition for Zero Hunger partners.”
The recipes align with the company’s nutrition philosophy and are also suitable for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) recipients. This recipe card campaign intends to offer an educational resource to those suffering from food insecurity in the U.S. to make healthy meals and foster healthy behaviors for a better future. The cards will also be available for download through the Feed the Children corporate partnership page and Herbalife Nutrition’s Nutrition for Zero Hunger page.
