Healthy Recipe Cards and Food Boxes Provided to Low-Income Families Nationwide

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE: HLF) in partnership with Feed the Children, a leading nonprofit focused on alleviating childhood hunger, under the Nutrition for Zero Hunger initiative, today announced it will supply 48,000 sets of healthy snack and meal recipe cards as part of Feed the Children’s food boxes distributed to low-income families throughout the U.S. Similar to meal-kit services, the meal and snack recipes, designed by Herbalife Nutrition’s team of nutrition experts and registered dietitians, include affordable ingredients often included in food donation boxes.

According to a recent global food insecurity survey, commissioned by Feed the Children and Herbalife Nutrition, under the Nutrition for Zero Hunger partnership, 73 percent of Americans have experienced food insecurity, or lack of available financial resources to feed a household, for the first time since the start of the pandemic. Meanwhile, 65 percent have also struggled to eat a diet that aligns with their national dietary guidelines. The survey included over 9,000 respondents from 21 countries.