JetBlue Reveals Plans to Reinvent What It’s Like to Fly in ‘Coach’ Across the Atlantic

JetBlue (NASDAQ: JBLU) today announced more details of its plan to shake up the transatlantic market, this time unveiling its core experience for travelers who previously flew in other airlines’ “economy” or “coach” offerings. When JetBlue launches flights to London later this year, it will bring a whole new level of service and comfort to customers who want a great experience at a low fare.

“From generous personal space, to our innovative build-your-own dining concept, every detail has been thoughtfully designed and will be made even better with the attentive service standards that a single-aisle aircraft allows,” said Jayne O’Brien, head of marketing and loyalty, JetBlue. “We know all too well the pain points of international flying – the dreaded center section, the ‘choice’ of assembly-line chicken or beef, and the lack of connectivity. JetBlue is ready to change all that with our take on transatlantic travel where you are well taken care of and fully connected if you want to be.”

JetBlue’s transatlantic flights will feature its newest innovation – a build-your-own meal designed by the New York-based restaurant group, Dig. In addition to the new complimentary meal service, JetBlue customers will be delighted by the same spacious seating the airline has become known for in the U.S., Caribbean and Latin America. JetBlue’s transatlantic flights will feature the most legroom in coach and seats that are wider than those found on most wide-body aircraft.

Customers in both core and Mint – JetBlue’s recently refreshed premium experience – will be able to stay connected throughout the flight with the airline’s popular unlimited, free high-speed Wi-Fi. In addition, customers will have access to a curated selection of live TV channels focused on news and sports, and an extensive library of seatback entertainment – allowing customers to have a multiple screen experience onboard, just like they do at home.

JetBlue will introduce the Airbus A321 Long Range single-aisle aircraft with the Airspace by Airbus interior to its fleet for the airline’s highly anticipated transatlantic service. The single-aisle aircraft will allow JetBlue to offer customers attentive, boutique-style service, while also ensuring ample personal space, larger overhead bins, customized lighting and a design that gives the cabin a wide-body feel.