 
checkAd

Keysight Advances Innovation in Hyperscale Data Centers, 5G and Cloud Computing with PCIe 5.0 Test Platforms

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
06.04.2021, 17:00  |  20   |   |   

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company that delivers advanced design and validation solutions to help accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, participated in a first PCI Express (PCIe) 5.0 Preliminary FYI Workshop sponsored by PCI-SIG, with solutions that simulate, characterize and validate PCIe 5.0 devices enabling Keysight to drive consistency in test standards that will advance innovation in hyperscale data centers, 5G and cloud computing.

Keysight participated in the PCIe 5.0 Preliminary FYI Compliance Workshop, February 22-26, 2021 in Beaverton, Oregon, U.S., with hardware and software solutions for receiver and transmitting testing, including the Infinium UXR oscilloscope, high-performance bit error ratio tester (BERT) and compliance test solutions. PCI-SIG, a consortium consisting of more than eight hundred companies, defines PCIe specifications and compliance tests. The PCIe 5.0 specification test event ensures interoperability between PCIe 5.0 devices, systems and add-in cards, by establishing standardized test procedures, test software tools and test fixtures.

“As an active member of PCI-SIG since 1992, and gold suite qualified vendor for PCIe 4.0 architecture testing, Keysight is pleased to work with the PCI-SIG to enable the industry to deliver PCIe 5.0 technology solutions,” said Joachim Peerlings, vice president of network and data center solutions at Keysight. “Early testing capability allows service providers, semiconductor vendors and developers of computing and communications platform technology to validate PCIe 5.0 technology designs according to the latest PCI-SIG specifications.”

PCIe 5.0 specification, the latest high-speed serial interface standard used in computer servers and graphics cards, supports greater data traffic and bandwidth requirements in data centers. By driving consistency in test results, vendors can confidently launch new PCIe 5.0 technology designs that interoperate as expected with other vendors’ products. This is critical in the deployment of systems based on PCIe 5.0 interfaces including 400 Gigabit Ethernet (GE), a high-capacity data transport technology. PCIe 5.0 architecture and 400GE will help advance hyperscale data centers, 5G, cloud computing, artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, gaming, visual computing, storage and networking.

"Keysight solutions enable PCI-SIG members to quickly deliver PCIe 5.0 devices that can support speeds of up to 32 gigatransfers per second (GT/s),” said Al Yanes, president and chairman of PCI-SIG. “Keysight’s contributions to the development of PCIe specifications related to the electrical, electromechanical, protocol and serial performance have supported a wide range of market applications that depend on reliable high-speed digital interfaces.”

Keysight’s integrated receiver test platform, M8040A BERT, approved by PCI-SIG for PCI Express 4.0 (PCIe Gen4) testing at 16 GT/s for physical layer characterization and compliance testing, supports both PCIe 5.0 architecture and next generation PAM4 interfaces.

About Keysight Technologies
 Keysight delivers advanced design and validation solutions that help accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world. Keysight’s dedication to speed and precision extends to software-driven insights and analytics that bring tomorrow’s technology products to market faster across the development lifecycle, in design simulation, prototype validation, automated software testing, manufacturing analysis, and network performance optimization and visibility in enterprise, service provider and cloud environments. Our customers span the worldwide communications and industrial ecosystems, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, semiconductor and general electronics. Keysight generated revenues of $4.2B in fiscal year 2020. For more information about Keysight Technologies (NYSE: KEYS), visit us at www.keysight.com

Additional information about Keysight Technologies is available in the newsroom at https://www.keysight.com/go/news and on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.

Keysight Technologies Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Keysight Advances Innovation in Hyperscale Data Centers, 5G and Cloud Computing with PCIe 5.0 Test Platforms Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company that delivers advanced design and validation solutions to help accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, participated in a first PCI Express (PCIe) 5.0 Preliminary …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Illumina Announces Preliminary Revenue for First Quarter Fiscal Year 2021
ViacomCBS Networks International (VCNI) Agrees to Acquire Chilevisión
Organigram Acquires Soft Chew Manufacturer: Edibles & Infusions Corporation, a Cannabis Processor Backed by Decades of Confectionary Experience
Carbios: 2021 Strategic Update & 2020 Annual Results
Palantir Issues Additional Details About Industrials Capabilities to be Shown at “Double Click” ...
Veolia Calls on Suez to Engage in Dialogue in Order to Build Together the Global Champion of ...
Shareholder Alert: Robbins LLP Reminds Investors that Workhorse Group, Inc. (WKHS) is Being Sued for Misleading ...
Organigram to Report Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results on April 13, 2021
Endeavor Bank Announces 2020 Year End Financial Results
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against SOS ...
Titel
Canadian Pacific, Kansas City Southern Receive Widespread Support for Creating First ...
Illumina Announces Preliminary Revenue for First Quarter Fiscal Year 2021
Palantir Issues Additional Details About Life Sciences Capabilities to be Shown at “Double ...
Renewable Energy Group and Optimus Technologies Collaborate to Deliver Biodiesel to Fleets ...
Heritage Cannabis Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results
ViacomCBS Networks International (VCNI) Agrees to Acquire Chilevisión
Gilead Sciences Comments on the Passing of John C. Martin, PhD
Arcimoto Announces Full Year 2020 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update
Organigram Acquires Soft Chew Manufacturer: Edibles & Infusions Corporation, a Cannabis Processor Backed by Decades of Confectionary Experience
Cresco Labs Commends New York State for Passing Adult Use Cannabis Legislation
Titel
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Bristol Myers Squibb’s and bluebird bio’s Abecma ...
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Complete Merger
SHRMF BREAKING ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Champignon Brands Inc. Investors to Inquire About Class ...
FSD Pharma Enters into License Agreement to Develop FDA approved Veterinary Drugs for the Treatment ...
CYDY BREAKING ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages CytoDyn Inc. Investors with Large Losses to Secure Counsel Before ...
Palantir and Faurecia Embark on Long-Term Strategic Partnership
Argo Blockchain Purchases Land in Texas with Access to Power Generation Rights
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Halo Labs Announces Partnership with Zkittlez Providing Award Winning Genetics in Oregon

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
01.04.21
Keysight, MediaTek Join Forces to Establish 5G Connectivity Based on 3GPP Release 16 Specifications
31.03.21
Keysight Speeds Installation of 5G, Radar and Satellite Communication Systems with New High-Performance Handheld Microwave Analyzer
30.03.21
Keysight’s Scalable and Cloud-Native 5G Core Network Test Solution Selected by NEC Corporation
25.03.21
Keysight Solutions Deployed by MediaTek to Validate First 5G Modem with mmWave Spectrum Capabilities
23.03.21
Keysight Technologies’ Battery Test Solution Selected by National Testing Center in China
18.03.21
Keysight’s 5G Device Test Solution Recognized for Innovative Breakthrough in Mobile Technology by GTI
17.03.21
Keysight’s 64 GBaud Bit Error Ratio Tester Secures PCI-SIG Approval for Compliance Test Measuring of PCIe 4.0 Technology
15.03.21
Keysight Delivers the Power of Four Unique Instruments Through Single Graphical Interface with Integrated Data Management, Analysis Capabilities
11.03.21
Keysight and Aview Join Forces to Build a Millimeter Wave Radar Laboratory
10.03.21
Keysight’s 5G Test Solutions Enable ITRI to Advance Development of 5G Private Networks