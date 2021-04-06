 
Zero Gravity Solutions, Inc.’s Subsidiary, BAM Agricultural Solutions, Inc., and the National Black Farmers Association Expand Collaboration to Provide BAM-FX Product and Agronomy Support to Disadvantaged Farmers

Zero Gravity Solutions, Inc. (“ZGSI” or the “Company”) (Pink Sheets: ZGSI), an agricultural biotechnology company, is expanding upon its previously announced collaboration between its wholly-owned subsidiary, BAM Agricultural Solutions, Inc., and the National Black Farmers’ Association (NBFA) with Dr. John W. Boyd, Jr.. This expanded collaboration will focus on working with disadvantaged farmers to bring the benefits of the Company’s BAM-FX product and technology platform along with agronomy support to family-operated and smaller farms throughout America.

BAM-FX maximizes plant performance and enables plants to achieve greater yield and quality. It has also demonstrated the ability to improve a plant’s resistance to biotic and abiotic stress factors.

“I have seen the benefits of BAM FX not only on our farm, but also on our members’ farms. Bringing the best, most effective technologies and best practices to our members to help improve our farmers’ results and bottom line is an exciting opportunity,” stated Dr. John W. Boyd, Jr., President of the National Black Farmers Association.

“Understanding the needs of disadvantaged farmers represented by the NBFA has focused our efforts to bring our technology and BAM FX product to this long underserved market. We expect to play an important role in the improvement of outcomes for the smaller farms in America, particularly with the Biden administration’s focus on the disadvantaged farming community,” stated Victor Robenson, Vice President, Business Development, Marketing and Sales for Zero Gravity Solutions, Inc.

About Zero Gravity Solutions, Inc.

Zero Gravity Solutions, Inc. is an agricultural biotechnology public company with technology derived from and designed for Space with significant applications here on Earth. These technologies are focused on providing valuable solutions to challenges facing world agriculture. The commercialization activities are being executed through ZGSI’s two operating subsidiaries, BAM Agricultural Solutions, Inc. and Specialty Agricultural Solutions, Inc.

About National Black Farmers Association, Inc.

The National Black Farmers Association (NBFA) is a non-profit, community organization founded in February of 1995, by John W. Boyd, Jr., of Baskerville, Virginia, a third-generation farmer. The mission of the NBFA is to encourage the participation of small and disadvantaged farmers in gaining access to resources of state and federal programs administered by the United States Department of Agriculture and to communicate and educate its community through effective outreach and technical assistance.

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Investors are cautioned that such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including without limitation, acceptance of the Company’s products, increased levels of competition for the Company, new products and technological changes, the Company’s dependence on third-party suppliers, and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company’s periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by applicable law or regulation, Zero Gravity Solutions undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date on which such statements were made.

