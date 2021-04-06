 
GLOBAL TECH INDUSTRIES GROUP, INC. UPDATES SHAREHOLDERS

New York, April 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (GTII: OTCQB) Global Tech Industries Group, Inc. (“GTII” or “The Company”), www.gtii-us.com, a Nevada Corporation, wants to inform its shareholders that it has no immediate plans to enter into a new financing agreement. The Company generally communicates to its shareholders and the investing public at large through appropriate SEC disclosures and filings and/or through reviewed and approved press releases. GTII continues to execute its business plan on or ahead of schedule, and it hopes to realize associated revenue in the near future. There is no financial raise, or any other contemplated sale, other than the dividend in the form of a Warrant that the Company announced on March 22, 2021. The Company suggests its shareholders follow its previously released instructions to obtain the Warrant. The dividend Warrants are not registered, not tradeable within the market and are only available to shareholders of record as of April 1st, 2021. The Company has retained an outside party, Alliance Advisors, LLC to administer the dividend distribution. www.allianceadvisors.com

GTII’s Chief Executive Officer, Mr. David Reichman stated, “We are satisfied with our most recent operating acquisitions, as they should be providing the Company some growth ahead of schedule.”

About Global Tech Industries Group, Inc.: GTII, a publicly traded Company incorporated in the state of Nevada, specializing in the pursuit of acquiring new and innovative technologies.

Please follow our Company at: www.otcmarkets.com/stock/GTII

Safe Harbor Forward-Looking Statements:
This press release may contain forward looking statements that are based on current expectations, forecasts, and assumptions that involve risks as well as uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those anticipated or expected, including statements related to the amount and timing of expected revenues related to our financial performance, expected income, distributions, and future growth for upcoming quarterly and annual periods. These risks and uncertainties are further defined in filings and reports by the Company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Actual results and the timing of certain events could differ materially from those projected in or contemplated by the forward-looking statements due to a number of factors detailed from time to time in our filings with the SEC. Among other matters, the Company may not be able to sustain growth or achieve profitability based upon many factors including but not limited to the risk that we will not be able to find and acquire businesses and assets that will enable us to become profitable. Reference is hereby made to cautionary statements set forth in the Company's most recent SEC filings. We have incurred and will continue to incur significant expenses in our development stage, noting that there is no assurance that we will generate enough revenues to offset those costs in both the near and long term. New lines of business may expose us to additional legal and regulatory costs and unknown exposure(s), the impact of which cannot be predicted at this time.

Words such as “estimate,” “project,” “predict,” “will,” “would,” “should,” “could,” “may,” “might,” “anticipate,” “plan,” “intend,” “believe,” “expect,” “aim,” “goal,” “target,” “objective,” “likely” or similar expressions that convey the prospective nature of events or outcomes generally indicate forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of this press release. Unless legally required, we undertake no obligation to update, modify or withdraw any forward-looking statements, because of new information, future events or otherwise.

Blaine Riley – br@intlmonetary.com
International Monetary
620 Newport Center Drive, #1100
Newport Beach, CA 92660
949.200.4601


