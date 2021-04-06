Arista Networks to Announce Q1 2021 Financial Results on Tuesday, May 4th 2021

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) will release its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 after U.S. markets close on Tuesday, May 4th, 2021. The results will be included in a press release with accompanying financial information that will be posted on the Investor Relations section of the Arista website at https://investors.arista.com.

Arista’s executive management team will host a conference call on May 4th, beginning at 1:30 p.m. PT (4:30 p.m. ET) to discuss financial results and business highlights. Interested parties may access the call by dialing (833) 968-2211 in the United States or +1 (778) 560-2896 from international locations. The Conference ID is 9089156. Please dial-in ten minutes prior to the scheduled conference call time. In addition, a live webcast of the conference call will be accessible from the Investor Relations section of the Arista website at https://investors.arista.com.