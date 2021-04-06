Arista Networks to Announce Q1 2021 Financial Results on Tuesday, May 4th 2021
Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) will release its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 after U.S. markets close on Tuesday, May 4th, 2021. The results will be included in a press release with accompanying financial information that will be posted on the Investor Relations section of the Arista website at https://investors.arista.com.
Arista’s executive management team will host a conference call on May 4th, beginning at 1:30 p.m. PT (4:30 p.m. ET) to discuss financial results and business highlights. Interested parties may access the call by dialing (833) 968-2211 in the United States or +1 (778) 560-2896 from international locations. The Conference ID is 9089156. Please dial-in ten minutes prior to the scheduled conference call time. In addition, a live webcast of the conference call will be accessible from the Investor Relations section of the Arista website at https://investors.arista.com.
Shortly after the conclusion of the conference call, a replay of the audio webcast will be available on Arista’s Investor Relations website.
Upcoming Investor Event Participation
Arista also announces it will participate in the following events in May and June with the financial community:
J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference
Anshul Sadana, COO
Tuesday, May 25, 2021
Time: TBD on Arista Networks website at https://investors.arista.com
William Blair 41st Annual Growth Stock Conference
Ita Brennan, CFO
Wednesday, June 2, 2021
Time: 5:00pm ET / 2:00pm PT
Cowen 49th Annual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference
John McCool, Chief Platform Officer
Thursday, June 3, 2021
Time: 1:10pm ET / 10:10am PT
Evercore ISI Inaugural TMT Conference
Anshul Sadana, COO
Monday, June 7, 2021
Time: 1:15pm ET / 10:15am PT
Stifel 2021 Cross Sector Insight Conference
John McCool, Chief Platform Officer
Tuesday, June 8, 2021
Time: TBD on Arista Networks website at https://investors.arista.com
BofA 2021 Global Technology Conference
Ita Brennan, CFO
Thursday, June 10, 2021
Time: TBD on Arista Networks website at https://investors.arista.com
A live audio webcast of these events will be accessible from the Investor Relations section of the Arista website at https://investors.arista.com.
About Arista Networks
Arista Networks is an industry leader in cognitive cloud networking solutions for large data center and campus environments. Arista’s award-winning platforms deliver availability, agility, automation analytics, and security through CloudVision and Arista EOS, an advanced network operating system. For more information visit www.arista.com.
