Fortune Brands Names David Barry as Senior Vice President, Finance and Investor Relations

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE: FBHS, the “Company”, or “Fortune Brands”), an industry-leading home and security products company, today announced that David Barry has been named to senior vice president, finance and investor relations for Fortune Brands, reporting to Patrick Hallinan, chief financial officer, Fortune Brands.

Barry joins the corporate FBHS team from Fortune Brands’ Global Plumbing Group (GPG), where he most recently served as chief financial officer and senior vice president, Global Finance. He joined the Company in 2015 as senior director of financial planning and analysis, strategic planning and business development, and was promoted to vice president of finance in 2017. Prior to his time at Fortune Brands, Barry held various senior financial roles at J.M. Huber Corporation.

“Over the last six years, Dave has provided exceptional global finance leadership and strategic direction to our Plumbing division. In addition to his financial expertise, his solid understanding of our businesses and housing market dynamics will be hugely valuable in this new role. I’m confident the investor community will find Dave to be a trusted and reliable partner in helping to deepen their understanding of the strong housing industry and Fortune Brands’ growth opportunities,” said Hallinan.

Barry takes on his new role as Brian Lantz, senior vice president, communications and corporate administration, Fortune Brands, is departing the Company. Over his ten years since the spin-off, Lantz built Fortune Brands’ investor relations function and had responsibility for numerous other areas including corporate affairs and real estate.

About Fortune Brands

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE: FBHS), headquartered in Deerfield, IL., is a Fortune 500 company, part of the S&P 500 Index and a leader in the home products industry. With trusted brands and market leadership positions in each of its three operating segments, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets, Fortune Brands’ 27,500 associates work with a purpose to fulfill the dreams of home.

The Company’s growing portfolio of complementary businesses and innovative brands include Moen and the House of Rohl within the Global Plumbing Group; outdoor living and security products from Therma-Tru, LARSON, Fiberon, Master Lock and SentrySafe; and MasterBrand Cabinets’ wide-ranging offerings from Mantra, Diamond, Omega and many more. Visit www.FBHS.com to learn more about FBHS, its brands and how the Company is accelerating its environmental, social and governance (ESG) commitments.

