J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2021 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call Information

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc., (NASDAQ: JBHT) announced today that it expects to issue first quarter 2021 earnings after the market closes on Thursday, April 15, 2021. It will hold a conference call from 4:00-5:00 p.m. CT on the same day to discuss the quarterly results and answer questions from the investment community. To participate in the call, dial 1-833-397-0851 (domestic) or 516-575-8759 (international) 15 minutes prior to the start of the call and provide the following conference ID: 4345296

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, which are based on information currently available. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors, including, but not limited to, those discussed in Item 1A of our Annual Report filed on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to the extent we become aware that it will not be achieved for any reason. This press release and additional information will be available immediately to interested parties on our website, www.jbhunt.com.



