An update of Aegon’s sale of its Central and Eastern European business to VIG

Aegon has taken note of an announcement issued today by Vienna Insurance Group AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe (VIG). The announcement issued by VIG reads as follows: “Acquisition of the Aegon entities prevented by Hungary for the moment. VIENNA INSURANCE GROUP AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe received a decree yesterday afternoon in which the Hungarian Ministry of the Interior announced that the intended acquisition by a foreign investor of the Aegon companies in Hungary is denied. As part of the approval process, Vienna Insurance Group has been in constructive talks with the responsible Hungarian Minister of Finance since January 2021. The decree is in contradiction with the course of the talks to date. Vienna Insurance Group expects that this issue will be resolved positively in the near future. Aegon will continue to work with VIG to close the transaction.

About Aegon

Aegon’s roots go back more than 175 years – to the first half of the nineteenth century. Since then, Aegon has grown into an international company, with businesses in the Americas, Europe and Asia. Today, Aegon is one of the world’s leading financial services organizations, providing life insurance, pensions and asset management. Aegon’s purpose is to help people achieve a lifetime of financial security. More information on aegon.com.

Forward-looking statements

The statements contained in this document that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the US Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The following are words that identify such forward-looking statements: aim, believe, estimate, target, intend, may, expect, anticipate, predict, project, counting on, plan, continue, want, forecast, goal, should, would, could, is confident, will, and similar expressions as they relate to Aegon. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Aegon undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which merely reflect company expectations at the time of writing. Actual results may differ materially from expectations conveyed in forward-looking statements due to changes caused by various risks and uncertainties. Such risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to the following:

Wertpapier


Disclaimer

