An update of Aegon’s sale of its Central and Eastern European business to VIG

Aegon has taken note of an announcement issued today by Vienna Insurance Group AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe (VIG). The announcement issued by VIG reads as follows: “Acquisition of the Aegon entities prevented by Hungary for the moment. VIENNA INSURANCE GROUP AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe received a decree yesterday afternoon in which the Hungarian Ministry of the Interior announced that the intended acquisition by a foreign investor of the Aegon companies in Hungary is denied. As part of the approval process, Vienna Insurance Group has been in constructive talks with the responsible Hungarian Minister of Finance since January 2021. The decree is in contradiction with the course of the talks to date. Vienna Insurance Group expects that this issue will be resolved positively in the near future. ” Aegon will continue to work with VIG to close the transaction.

